Dipika Kakar's Mother Returns Home After Stomach Infection; Shoaib Ibrahim Reassures Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife Dipika Kakar battles Stage 2 liver cancer treatment.

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a reassuring update about the health of his mother-in-law after she was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital with a severe stomach infection. The actor revealed that she had been suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting for several days before doctors advised hospitalisation.

Shoaib Ibrahim Reassures Fans As Mother-In-Law Recovers

Speaking in his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib said the condition was not considered serious and confirmed that she was responding well to treatment.

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He also mentioned that the same doctor who had previously treated his father is now overseeing her care.

Family Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As She Returns Home

Later in the vlog, Shoaib was seen heading to the hospital with his wife Dipika Kakar and their son Ruhaan to bring her mother home after she was discharged. Dipika had earlier revealed that her mother experienced severe stomach pain, prompting the family to seek immediate medical attention.

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The health update comes at a challenging time for the family, as Dipika herself is undergoing treatment for Stage 2 liver cancer. Following surgery, the actor is currently receiving immunotherapy and has been regularly updating fans about her recovery through her YouTube vlogs.