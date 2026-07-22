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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDipika Kakar's Mother Returns Home After Stomach Infection; Shoaib Ibrahim Reassures Fans

Dipika Kakar's Mother Returns Home After Stomach Infection; Shoaib Ibrahim Reassures Fans

Shoaib Ibrahim shared that Dipika Kakar's mother was hospitalised with a stomach infection after severe pain and vomiting. He assured fans she is recovering well and her condition is stable.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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  • Wife Dipika Kakar battles Stage 2 liver cancer treatment.

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a reassuring update about the health of his mother-in-law after she was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital with a severe stomach infection. The actor revealed that she had been suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting for several days before doctors advised hospitalisation.

Shoaib Ibrahim Reassures Fans As Mother-In-Law Recovers

Speaking in his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib said the condition was not considered serious and confirmed that she was responding well to treatment.

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He also mentioned that the same doctor who had previously treated his father is now overseeing her care.

Family Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As She Returns Home

Later in the vlog, Shoaib was seen heading to the hospital with his wife Dipika Kakar and their son Ruhaan to bring her mother home after she was discharged. Dipika had earlier revealed that her mother experienced severe stomach pain, prompting the family to seek immediate medical attention.

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The health update comes at a challenging time for the family, as Dipika herself is undergoing treatment for Stage 2 liver cancer. Following surgery, the actor is currently receiving immunotherapy and has been regularly updating fans about her recovery through her YouTube vlogs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there other health challenges for the family mentioned?

Yes, Shoaib's wife, Dipika Kakar, is undergoing treatment for Stage 2 liver cancer. She is currently receiving immunotherapy after surgery.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar's Stomach Infection
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