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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDino Morea Leaves Mumbai Police Station After Hours Of Questioning In Mithi River Scam

Dino Morea Leaves Mumbai Police Station After Hours Of Questioning In Mithi River Scam

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 08:49 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was allowed to return home after several hours of questioning by the Mumbai Police on Friday in connection with the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. A police official said Morea has been asked to appear for questioning again.

The investigation concerns alleged financial irregularities in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contract for cleaning and desilting the Mithi River.

How The Scam Unfolded

According to police sources, the civic body had launched a major project to clear sludge from the river using specialised equipment, including sludge pushers and dredging machines, procured from Kochi-based Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, PTI reported.

Investigators suspect that key accused Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi colluded with officials from Matprop and the BMC’s Storm Water Drains (SWD) department to allegedly siphon off Rs 65 crore through fraudulent billing and inflated costs.

Why Is Dino Morea Being Questioned?

Morea’s name surfaced during the investigation after call detail records (CDRs) of the main accused, Ketan Kadam, reportedly revealed multiple communications between Kadam, the actor and Morea’s brother.

The police are questioning the actor as part of the ongoing probe. His appearance for further questioning is awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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