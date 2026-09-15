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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Wants To Work With Govinda, Says ‘Bollywood Will Never Have Another Like Him’

Diljit Dosanjh Wants To Work With Govinda, Says ‘Bollywood Will Never Have Another Like Him’

Diljit Dosanjh not only praised Govinda and his films but also expressed his desire to work on a film with the veteran actor.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh praised Govinda's unique comic timing, wished to collaborate.
  • He stated Govinda's artistry is unmatched, recalling classic entertaining films.
  • Dosanjh lamented current films prioritize box office over audience happiness.
  • Govinda is starring in the upcoming comedy-drama film 'Roopa'.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently travelling across cities as part of his Aura World Tour, recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. During the session, the singer-actor spoke warmly about Govinda, praising his comic timing and calling him an artiste Bollywood can never have another version of. He also revealed that he would love to work with the veteran actor in a film.

Diljit Dosanjh Praises Govinda

While speaking to his fans, Diljit revealed that Ahmedabad would be one of the stops on his tour. He then began singing Govinda’s song ‘Kem Chhe’ from Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. “I love Govinda, man. Govinda warga artiste naa Bollywood mein hua aur naa hoga (There has never been an artiste like Govinda in Bollywood, nor will there ever be one). Govinda is Govinda,” he said.

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Diljit went on to reveal that working with Govinda remains one of his unfulfilled wishes. Praising the actor’s distinctive comic style, he said, “My wish to work with him in one of his films remains unfulfilled. No one can come close to his comic timing. He is a legendary artiste.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by ਪੰਜਾਬ punjab पंजाब (@punjabwalez)

Diljit Dosanjh Reminisces About Govinda’s Films

The singer also recalled the era when Govinda’s films were known for their ability to entertain audiences, regardless of their box-office collections.

“5 crore, 10 crore, 20 crore… un filmon me swaad tha… Govinda’s films used to make you happy. Now happiness is just telling the other person that my film has crossed Rs 100 crore. Now films have less happiness and more competition,” he said.

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Diljit then recalled some of Govinda’s popular films and songs, quoting lyrics from one of his movies: “Main tujhko bhaga laya hun tere ghar se… tere baap ke ghar se.”

He also mentioned Dulhe Raja, recalling the song “Dulhan toh jaayegi dulhe raja ke saath”, before praising Govinda’s performances in films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

“What a film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. What an acting,” Diljit said.

Govinda’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Govinda is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming comedy-drama Roopa. The film will feature him opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar, whose name has also been linked with him romantically. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about Govinda?

Diljit Dosanjh praised Govinda's unique comic timing and called him an unparalleled artiste in Bollywood. He expressed his admiration during an Instagram live session with fans.

What is Diljit Dosanjh's unfulfilled wish related to Govinda?

Diljit Dosanjh revealed that working with Govinda in a film remains one of his unfulfilled wishes. He highly regards Govinda's distinctive comic style.

Which of Govinda's films did Diljit Dosanjh mention?

Diljit Dosanjh recalled films like 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He also sang a line from 'Kem Chhe' from 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain'.

Is Govinda starring in a new movie?

Yes, Govinda is set to return to the big screen in an upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Roopa'. He will be starring opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Govinda Bollywood ENtertainment News
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