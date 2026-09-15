Diljit Dosanjh Wants To Work With Govinda, Says ‘Bollywood Will Never Have Another Like Him’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh praised Govinda's unique comic timing, wished to collaborate.

He stated Govinda's artistry is unmatched, recalling classic entertaining films.

Dosanjh lamented current films prioritize box office over audience happiness.

Govinda is starring in the upcoming comedy-drama film 'Roopa'.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently travelling across cities as part of his Aura World Tour, recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. During the session, the singer-actor spoke warmly about Govinda, praising his comic timing and calling him an artiste Bollywood can never have another version of. He also revealed that he would love to work with the veteran actor in a film.

Diljit Dosanjh Praises Govinda

While speaking to his fans, Diljit revealed that Ahmedabad would be one of the stops on his tour. He then began singing Govinda’s song ‘Kem Chhe’ from Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. “I love Govinda, man. Govinda warga artiste naa Bollywood mein hua aur naa hoga (There has never been an artiste like Govinda in Bollywood, nor will there ever be one). Govinda is Govinda,” he said.

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Diljit went on to reveal that working with Govinda remains one of his unfulfilled wishes. Praising the actor’s distinctive comic style, he said, “My wish to work with him in one of his films remains unfulfilled. No one can come close to his comic timing. He is a legendary artiste.”

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Diljit Dosanjh Reminisces About Govinda’s Films

The singer also recalled the era when Govinda’s films were known for their ability to entertain audiences, regardless of their box-office collections.

“5 crore, 10 crore, 20 crore… un filmon me swaad tha… Govinda’s films used to make you happy. Now happiness is just telling the other person that my film has crossed Rs 100 crore. Now films have less happiness and more competition,” he said.

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Diljit then recalled some of Govinda’s popular films and songs, quoting lyrics from one of his movies: “Main tujhko bhaga laya hun tere ghar se… tere baap ke ghar se.”

He also mentioned Dulhe Raja, recalling the song “Dulhan toh jaayegi dulhe raja ke saath”, before praising Govinda’s performances in films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

“What a film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. What an acting,” Diljit said.

Govinda’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Govinda is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming comedy-drama Roopa. The film will feature him opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar, whose name has also been linked with him romantically.