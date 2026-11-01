Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Perform In Bihar, But Crowd Management Became A Major Hurdle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer affirmed tour continuation, with shows planned nationwide.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh began his AURA India Tour 2026 with a concert in Delhi on October 30. Following the performance, he went LIVE on Instagram to discuss the tour, the challenges surrounding his shows, and his plans to connect with fans across India. During the session, Diljit revealed that he had also wanted to perform in Bihar last year, but the concert could not go ahead because of concerns over crowd management. The singer explained that organising a large-scale event required extensive planning and that he could not take sole responsibility for managing the crowd.

Diljit Dosanjh On Bihar Concert Plans

During his Instagram LIVE session, Diljit recalled attempting to organise a concert in Bihar last year. However, concerns about managing the expected audience reportedly prevented the plan from moving forward.

Recalling the conversation, the singer said in Punjabi, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUNJABIZED (@punjabized)

Explaining why crowd management could not be treated as a minor concern, Diljit added, “You see, it’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi,”

The singer pointed out that the scale of his concerts made crowd control a significant responsibility, requiring arrangements beyond the performance itself.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Delhi Concert Controversy

Diljit's Delhi concert also faced uncertainty before the scheduled date. Delhi Police had initially denied permission, citing security-related inputs and law-and-order responsibilities during the festive season. Despite the concerns, the show eventually took place on October 30.

Addressing the difficulties during his Instagram LIVE session, Diljit said, “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it.” He continued, “I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why.”

During the concert and the subsequent LIVE session, the singer also praised the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their assistance in enabling the event to go ahead.

ALSO READ | 'Safai Karne Aaye Ya Ramp Walk': Ayesha Khan Faces Trolling After Man Holds Fan For Her At Mumbai Beach Clean-Up Drive

AURA India Tour 2026: Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Shows

Following the Delhi performance, Diljit is scheduled to take his AURA India Tour 2026 to Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore. The tour will give fans in these cities an opportunity to attend his live performances.

Responding to criticism and the possibility of negative reactions to his shows, Diljit said during the Instagram LIVE, “I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere. I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that.”

Diljit's remarks have brought attention to the logistical challenges involved in organising large concerts, particularly when thousands of fans are expected to attend. While his Bihar concert plan remains unrealised, the singer is continuing with his India tour, with several major cities still on the schedule.