Diljit Dosanjh Visits Taj Mahal Ahead Of AURA India Tour’s Delhi Concert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh visited Agra's Taj Mahal ahead of concert.

Delhi concert faced temporary uncertainty due to security concerns.

Organizers confirmed Delhi concert will proceed as scheduled.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a visit to Agra’s iconic Taj Mahal ahead of his much-anticipated Delhi concert on October 30. The singer took in the grandeur of the historic monument, admiring its famous white-marble architecture under tight security, as preparations continue for the next leg of his AURA India Tour 2026.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Taj Mahal Vists Ahead Of Delhi Concert

The visit comes just days before Dosanjh takes the stage in the national capital on October 30 as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. Accompanied by security personnel, the singer admired the Taj Mahal’s magnificent white-marble architecture and timeless beauty. His visit to the iconic monument comes as fans look forward to his upcoming Delhi performance, which will go ahead after organisers clarified reports of its cancellation.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Punjabi singer Daljit Singh visited the iconic Taj Mahal amid tight security arrangements. During his visit, he admired the monument’s magnificent white-marble architecture and exceptional beauty, appreciating the grandeur of the world-famous historical landmark under security personnel’s supervision. — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Gets Security Clearance

The Delhi concert had recently faced uncertainty after reports emerged that the Delhi Police had temporarily withheld permission, citing specific threat-related inputs and security concerns during the festive season.

However, BookMyShow clarified that reports claiming the October 30 concert had been cancelled were inaccurate. Permission has since been issued, and the event is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

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Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour

Following the Delhi concert, Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.

A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, although its date and further details are yet to be confirmed.