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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Visits Taj Mahal Ahead Of AURA India Tour’s Delhi Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Visits Taj Mahal Ahead Of AURA India Tour’s Delhi Concert

Diljit Dosanjh visits the Taj Mahal ahead of his October 30 Delhi concert as part of the AURA India Tour 2026, following clarification over security concerns.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh visited Agra's Taj Mahal ahead of concert.
  • Delhi concert faced temporary uncertainty due to security concerns.
  • Organizers confirmed Delhi concert will proceed as scheduled.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a visit to Agra’s iconic Taj Mahal ahead of his much-anticipated Delhi concert on October 30. The singer took in the grandeur of the historic monument, admiring its famous white-marble architecture under tight security, as preparations continue for the next leg of his AURA India Tour 2026.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Taj Mahal Vists Ahead Of Delhi Concert

The visit comes just days before Dosanjh takes the stage in the national capital on October 30 as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. Accompanied by security personnel, the singer admired the Taj Mahal’s magnificent white-marble architecture and timeless beauty. His visit to the iconic monument comes as fans look forward to his upcoming Delhi performance, which will go ahead after organisers clarified reports of its cancellation.

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Gets Security Clearance

The Delhi concert had recently faced uncertainty after reports emerged that the Delhi Police had temporarily withheld permission, citing specific threat-related inputs and security concerns during the festive season.

However, BookMyShow clarified that reports claiming the October 30 concert had been cancelled were inaccurate. Permission has since been issued, and the event is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

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Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour

Following the Delhi concert, Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.

A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, although its date and further details are yet to be confirmed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Diljit Dosanjh visit the Taj Mahal?

Diljit Dosanjh visited the Taj Mahal ahead of his Delhi concert. He admired its white-marble architecture and timeless beauty under tight security arrangements.

When is Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert scheduled?

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert is scheduled for October 30. It is part of his AURA India Tour 2026 and will proceed as planned.

Was Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert ever cancelled?

No, BookMyShow clarified that reports of its cancellation were inaccurate. Permission has been issued, and the event is scheduled to go ahead.

What are the next stops on Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour after Delhi?

After Delhi, his tour includes Indore (Nov 15), Ahmedabad (Nov 21), Mumbai (Nov 27), Bengaluru (Nov 29), and Lucknow (Dec 5). A Chandigarh concert is also announced.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Taj Mahal Uttar Pradesh Agra DELHI AURA India Tour 2026
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