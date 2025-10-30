Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diljit Dosanjh Says 'This Earth Is One' Amid SFJ Threat; Shares Message Of Love From Brisbane Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Says ‘This Earth Is One’ Amid SFJ Threat; Shares Message Of Love From Brisbane Concert

Diljit Dosanjh shared a heartfelt message of love and unity during his Brisbane concert, saying “This earth is one.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has once again chosen peace and positivity amid controversy, reaffirming that he will continue spreading the message of love and unity regardless of criticism or hate.

Taking to Instagram, the Udta Punjab star shared a video from his recent concert in Brisbane, where he delivered an inspiring message to his fans. In the clip, Diljit can be seen addressing the audience in Punjabi, encouraging everyone to “always keep talking about love.”

He said, “Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ So, this earth is one. And I was born from this earth. I am the life of this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love.”

Ik Onkar” And The Message Of Oneness

Referring to the spiritual philosophy of Ik Onkar, Diljit emphasized that all human beings are interconnected and equal. The video shows him performing on stage, interacting with his audience, and sharing moments of warmth between his energetic sets.

He further added, “Many people say, ‘We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing. I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much? A person should only think in his heart, what he has to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart.”

Through his words, Diljit reinforced his belief in humility, faith, and the power of silent intention, messages that deeply resonated with his fans both at the concert and online.

Message Comes Amid SFJ Threat Over Australia Concert

Diljit’s post comes shortly after reports surfaced that the US-based pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had issued a threat related to his upcoming Australia concert on November 1.

According to reports, the threat followed the singer’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he greeted Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet, a traditional mark of respect. SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that the gesture “insulted every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.”

While the controversy gained traction online, Diljit has remained calm and focused on spreading love. His latest concert message has since been praised by fans for its grace and grounded wisdom.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Sikhs For Justice Diljit Dosanjh Brisbane Concert Diljit Dosanjh Controversy
