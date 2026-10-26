Diljit Dosanjh’s Only Interview Of 2026 To Be On Koffee With Karan 9? Singer Teases Fans

Diljit Dosanjh has sparked speculation about a possible appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9 after revealing that he has agreed to an interview that could be his only one this year. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer-actor hinted at a surprise for his fans but did not name the show. His comments have fuelled curiosity, particularly as filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show continues with a new season. While Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are scheduled to feature in the third episode, Diljit’s remarks have raised questions about whether he could join the guest line-up.

Diljit Dosanjh Hints At Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance

During the Instagram Live session, Diljit spoke about accepting an interview offer and explained why he had agreed to it. “I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it.”

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He further teased his followers, saying, “So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year.” Although Diljit did not explicitly mention Koffee with Karan, his comments have led to speculation that he could be part of an upcoming episode. An official confirmation of his appearance has not been provided in the information available.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Previous Koffee With Karan Appearance

Diljit previously appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 6, where he shared the couch with rapper Badshah. The episode featured candid conversations and light-hearted moments, including Diljit’s humorous admission about his social media crush on Kylie Jenner.

His possible return would mark another appearance on Johar’s popular celebrity chat show, although details about the reported interview remain under wraps.

Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor To Feature In The Latest Episode

Meanwhile, a promotional teaser for the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor discussing their past differences with Karan Johar.

Varun jokingly recalls feeling hurt when the filmmaker stopped speaking to him following a disagreement. Janhvi joins the conversation with a humorous remark about gaining weight during their period of strained relations. Varun also compares Karan’s dramatic behaviour to Amitabh Bachchan’s character Yashvardhan Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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The episode also features a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor, who joins the conversation midway. During a rapid-fire round, Varun names Arjun when asked whose advice he trusts for both marriage and career matters.

The episode is scheduled to stream on Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar’s The Peacock Hub, with new episodes released weekly. For now, Diljit’s comments have left fans guessing whether he will return to the Koffee with Karan couch. An official announcement is awaited.