Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert Gets Last-Minute Nod, Four Songs Banned, 300 Cops Deployed

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert will take place on November 15 after police granted permission just hours before the scheduled performance. However, the singer will have to follow certain conditions, including keeping four songs off the setlist. The tracks were flagged by the Department of Women and Child Development over concerns about their possible impact on children. The show at Delight Dastoor ground will also have extensive security arrangements, with more than 300 police personnel and over 1,000 volunteers deployed. Authorities have approved drone surveillance and installed watchtowers and baggage scanners to monitor the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh's Four Songs Removed From Indore Setlist

Although the concert has received the go-ahead, Diljit Dosanjh will not be allowed to perform four tracks during the show. The Department of Women and Child Development had raised objections to the songs over concerns about the content and its potential influence on children.

Following the objections, police instructed the event organisers to ensure that Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Case and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda are not played during the performance. The restrictions also follow references made to the matter in the High Court.

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The concert's permission had remained uncertain for several days, with officials examining both the event's compliance with the conditions and its security arrangements. The organisers received clearance after completing the required formalities and agreeing to the police directives.

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Over 300 Police Personnel To Guard Indore Concert

Security at the venue has been strengthened ahead of the expected crowd. More than 300 police personnel and over 1,000 volunteers will be deployed to manage the event at Delight Dastoor ground on the bypass. According to the details shared about the arrangements, police and organisers discussed around 60 to 70 security points before the final clearance. A venue inspection was also scheduled for Saturday.

Authorities have approved drone surveillance in writing. Watch towers and baggage scanners have been installed, while attendees will undergo security checks and strict ticket and pass verification at entry points. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a strategic security force will also be present.

Organisers have been directed to make arrangements for crowd control, fire and electrical safety, medical assistance and traffic management. These measures are intended to ensure that the concert proceeds without security or crowd-related disruptions.

Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026

The Indore performance is part of Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing AURA India Tour 2026, which began with a concert in Delhi on October 30. The singer is scheduled to perform in several cities as the tour continues.

Despite the last-minute permission and restrictions on four tracks, the Indore show is set to go ahead under heightened security.