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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Recites Rahat Indori’s ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’ Amid 4-Song Ban At Indore Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Recites Rahat Indori’s ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’ Amid 4-Song Ban At Indore Concert

Diljit Dosanjh was barred from performing four songs at his Indore concert. Expressing his displeasure over the ban, he recited Rahat Indori’s famous couplet, ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 06:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh expressed anger over song restrictions at Indore concert.
  • Child protection authorities flagged four songs citing child impact concerns.
  • Dosanjh recited Rahat Indori's poem, conveying his displeasure onstage.
  • He previously recited poem amidst protests at 2024 Indore concert.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Indore, recited poet Rahat Indori's famous couplet amid restrictions on 4 songs at his concert in the city. The singer-actor appeared visibly angered owing to the restrictions on his set list, and he made no bones while expressing his displeasure.

He said on the stage, “Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte (Don't sing this, don't sing that, you can't do this, you can't do that)”.

He later recited the poem, as he said, “Humare mooh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, humare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai. Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai, Ye sab dhuan hai, koi aasman thodi hai. Main jaanta hoon ki dushman bhi kam nahin lekin humari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (What comes out of our mouths is the truth, We don't have your tongue in our mouths. If they are against us, let them be, it's not life, it's all smoke, it's not the sky. I know the enemy is no less, but they don't have their life on the palm of their hand like we do. Everyone's blood is mixed in this soil, This isn't anyone's father's India)”.

The Child protection authorities flagged songs including ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara’, ‘Case’ and ‘Jatt Uthe Fire Karda’, citing concerns over their possible impact on children. The organisers were directed not to play the songs during the live performance.

This is not the first time; the singer-actor recited poet Rahat Indori's famous sher. Prior to this, Diljit recited the poem on December 8, 2024, at the C21 Estate ground in Indore during his Dil-Luminati India Tour. He dedicated the performance to late poet Dr. Rahat Indori in response to local protests against his concert.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Diljit Dosanjh recite a poem at his Indore concert?

Diljit Dosanjh recited a famous couplet by poet Rahat Indori to express his displeasure. This was in response to restrictions placed on four of his songs during the concert.

Which of Diljit Dosanjh's songs were restricted at the Indore concert?

The songs 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara', 'Case', and 'Jatt Uthe Fire Karda' were flagged. Organizers were directed not to play them during the live performance.

Who flagged Diljit Dosanjh's songs and why?

Child protection authorities flagged the songs, citing concerns over their possible impact on children. This led to directives for the organizers not to play them.

How did Diljit Dosanjh react to the song restrictions at the concert?

He appeared visibly angered and expressed his displeasure on stage. He used the recitation of Rahat Indori's poem to convey his feelings about the limitations.

Published at : 16 Nov 2026 06:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Rahat Indori ENtertainment News
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