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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Instructed To Avoid Songs Glorifying Alcohol And Weapons At Indore Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Instructed To Avoid Songs Glorifying Alcohol And Weapons At Indore Concert

Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 Indore concert faces instructions to avoid songs glorifying alcohol, intoxicants and weapons.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 06:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indore concert organizers instructed to avoid glorifying songs.
  • Child development officials cited concerns about negative influence.
  • Dosanjh's team has not responded publicly yet.
  • Tour began October 30 in Delhi with popular performances.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his Aura Tour to Indore on November 15, but his upcoming concert has drawn attention ahead of the event. Following a complaint from Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, officials have reportedly instructed the organisers to ensure that songs glorifying alcohol, intoxicants or weapons are not performed, citing concerns about their possible influence on children.

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Instructions Issued Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert

The directions have reportedly been communicated to the District Officer of the Women and Child Development Department. They specifically ask the organisers to avoid songs that promote alcohol consumption, intoxicants or weapons during the concert.

Rajneesh Sinha, District Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, confirmed that the organisers had received a communication on the matter. He said, “... A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on 15 November. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons... In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children...”

Neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has issued a public response to the reported instructions so far.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Actor Satyen Chaturvedi Reveals His Scenes As Sumantra Were Edited Out

Diljit Dosanjh Begins India Leg Of Aura Tour In Delhi

The singer began the Indian leg of his Aura Tour on October 30 with a packed concert at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Diljit treated fans to a selection of popular tracks from his discography, including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water'.

One of the evening's most anticipated moments came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', prompting an enthusiastic response from the audience.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What instructions have been issued regarding Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert?

Officials have instructed organizers to avoid performing songs glorifying alcohol, intoxicants, or weapons. This is due to concerns about their potential negative influence on children and complies with High Court directions.

Who filed the complaint that led to these instructions for the concert?

Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, based in Chandigarh, filed the complaint. This prompted officials to issue instructions to the organizers regarding song content.

When and where will Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore take place?

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour concert in Indore is scheduled for November 15. It will be held at Twenty One Business Park.

Has Diljit Dosanjh responded to the instructions regarding his concert's song selection?

Neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has issued a public response to the reported instructions so far. The instructions relate to avoiding songs glorifying intoxicants or weapons.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 06:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indore Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour Diljit Dosanjh Indore Concert
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