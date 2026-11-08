Diljit Dosanjh Instructed To Avoid Songs Glorifying Alcohol And Weapons At Indore Concert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indore concert organizers instructed to avoid glorifying songs.

Child development officials cited concerns about negative influence.

Dosanjh's team has not responded publicly yet.

Tour began October 30 in Delhi with popular performances.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his Aura Tour to Indore on November 15, but his upcoming concert has drawn attention ahead of the event. Following a complaint from Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, officials have reportedly instructed the organisers to ensure that songs glorifying alcohol, intoxicants or weapons are not performed, citing concerns about their possible influence on children.

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Instructions Issued Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert

The directions have reportedly been communicated to the District Officer of the Women and Child Development Department. They specifically ask the organisers to avoid songs that promote alcohol consumption, intoxicants or weapons during the concert.

Rajneesh Sinha, District Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, confirmed that the organisers had received a communication on the matter. He said, “... A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on 15 November. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons... In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children...”

Neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has issued a public response to the reported instructions so far.

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Diljit Dosanjh Begins India Leg Of Aura Tour In Delhi

The singer began the Indian leg of his Aura Tour on October 30 with a packed concert at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Diljit treated fans to a selection of popular tracks from his discography, including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water'.

One of the evening's most anticipated moments came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', prompting an enthusiastic response from the audience.

(With inputs from IANS)