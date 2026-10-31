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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Honours Female CRPF Officer On Stage At Delhi Concert: 'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai'

Diljit Dosanjh Honours Female CRPF Officer On Stage At Delhi Concert: 'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai'

During his Delhi concert as part of his Aura India Tour in Delhi, singer Diljit Dosanjh won hearts by inviting a female CRPF officer on stage, saluting her, and sharing an emotional motherly connection.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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  • The tribute went viral, gaining praise on social media.

During the star-studded opening night of his Aura India Tour 2026 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Diljit Dosanjh won over millions of hearts. Amidst high-energy chartbusters and an incredible stage setup, the singer paused his performance to deliver one of the most emotional and viral moments of the evening. Stepping down to honour the security forces who ensured a safe and smooth experience for thousands of fans, he invited a female CRPF officer onto the stage, saluting her service and sharing a touching personal connection.

 'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai'

Expressing how crucial the law enforcement teams were to the massive concert, Diljit addressed the audience and asked them to honour the officer, stating, "Zordaar salute maro inko" [Give her a resounding salute].

Expressing his deep gratitude in Punjabi to the forces, he added, "Je tusi na ho, tusi safe nahi mehsoos kar sakde. Bahut bahut thank you" [If you are not here, we cannot feel safe. Thank you so much].

Also Read: Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: 'Kaante', 'Kaabil' 'Shootout At Wadala', And More Films To Watch In His Memory

Continuing his emotional address, he shared, "Main saal mein ek ya do baar apni mummy ko mil pata hoon. Par jab aap wahan khadi thin, mujhe aisa laga meri maa khadi hai. Je tussi khadiyan si, mainu laga meri maa khadi hai. Aaj subah meri mummy ka phone aaya tha, woh keh rahi thi 'Beta apna dhyan rakhna'. Aur jab maine aapko dekha, toh mujhe laga meri maa mere sath khadi hai."

This loosely translates to, "I get to meet my mother once or twice a year. But when you were standing there, I felt like my mother was standing. The way you were standing, I felt like my mother was standing. This morning my mother called me; she was saying, 'Son, take care of yourself.' And when I saw you, I felt like my mother was standing with me."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Also Read: Journalist Says Netflix Used Her Real-Life Story In Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Reporting Live’; Demands Public Apology

A Memorable Opening Night

The emotional gesture quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the singer's humility and connection to his roots. Alongside expressing gratitude to the CRPF and Delhi Police, the opening show of the tour featured spectacular visual elements, including a drone display lighting up the Delhi skyline with the iconic phrase "Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye!" setting a massive benchmark for the rest of his nationwide concert run.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique visual element was part of Diljit Dosanjh's opening show?

The concert featured a spectacular drone display lighting up the Delhi skyline. The drones showcased the iconic phrase 'Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye!'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Punjabi Music Delhi Concert Aura India Tour CRPF Officer
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