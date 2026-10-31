Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The tribute went viral, gaining praise on social media.

During the star-studded opening night of his Aura India Tour 2026 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Diljit Dosanjh won over millions of hearts. Amidst high-energy chartbusters and an incredible stage setup, the singer paused his performance to deliver one of the most emotional and viral moments of the evening. Stepping down to honour the security forces who ensured a safe and smooth experience for thousands of fans, he invited a female CRPF officer onto the stage, saluting her service and sharing a touching personal connection.

'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai'

Expressing how crucial the law enforcement teams were to the massive concert, Diljit addressed the audience and asked them to honour the officer, stating, "Zordaar salute maro inko" [Give her a resounding salute].

Expressing his deep gratitude in Punjabi to the forces, he added, "Je tusi na ho, tusi safe nahi mehsoos kar sakde. Bahut bahut thank you" [If you are not here, we cannot feel safe. Thank you so much].

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Continuing his emotional address, he shared, "Main saal mein ek ya do baar apni mummy ko mil pata hoon. Par jab aap wahan khadi thin, mujhe aisa laga meri maa khadi hai. Je tussi khadiyan si, mainu laga meri maa khadi hai. Aaj subah meri mummy ka phone aaya tha, woh keh rahi thi 'Beta apna dhyan rakhna'. Aur jab maine aapko dekha, toh mujhe laga meri maa mere sath khadi hai."

This loosely translates to, "I get to meet my mother once or twice a year. But when you were standing there, I felt like my mother was standing. The way you were standing, I felt like my mother was standing. This morning my mother called me; she was saying, 'Son, take care of yourself.' And when I saw you, I felt like my mother was standing with me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

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A Memorable Opening Night

The emotional gesture quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the singer's humility and connection to his roots. Alongside expressing gratitude to the CRPF and Delhi Police, the opening show of the tour featured spectacular visual elements, including a drone display lighting up the Delhi skyline with the iconic phrase "Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye!" setting a massive benchmark for the rest of his nationwide concert run.