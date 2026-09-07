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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Gently Corrects Fan Over Sikh Symbol At Milan Concert; Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Gently Corrects Fan Over Sikh Symbol At Milan Concert; Watch

Diljit Dosanjh gently corrected a fan at his Milan concert after noticing the Sikh symbol Ik Onkar printed alongside his name on a T-shirt.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh politely corrected a fan's T-shirt featuring Ik Onkar.
  • He explained Ik Onkar's sacred importance in Sikhism respectfully.
  • Dosanjh handled the situation empathetically, respecting the fan's intentions.

Diljit Dosanjh continues to connect with audiences across the world through his music and live shows. During his recent concert in Milan, the singer invited a foreign couple on stage but noticed something on the man’s customised T-shirt. It featured the Sikh symbol Ik Onkar alongside Diljit’s name. Diljit immediately stepped in and gently explained why the two should not be placed together. While he made his point clearly, he also reassured the fan that he understood the intention behind the gesture. A video of the moment has now attracted attention online, with several fans praising Diljit for handling the situation with respect.

Diljit Dosanjh Explains The Meaning Of Ik Onkar

A video from the Milan concert shows Diljit greeting the couple after inviting them on stage. He then noticed the white T-shirt featuring Ik Onkar along with his name. Diljit placed his hand over the shirt and politely indicated that he did not approve of the pairing. Explaining his position in English, he told the couple, "This is God... This is very special... and my name together, no, no."

Rather than embarrassing the fan, Diljit immediately explained the reason behind his reaction. He made it clear that Ik Onkar holds a sacred place in Sikhism and should not be treated like a personal logo.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Mera Diljit (@meradiljit)

Diljit Says He Respects The Fan’s Feelings

Diljit then switched to Punjabi and made sure the couple understood that he was not upset with them personally. He said, "I respect your feelings. Inhe pata nahi, maaf kar do please (He didn't know, please forgive him). But I respect you... Ek Onkar, mere walon saare ek ne (To me, everyone is one)."

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He later gave the couple a gift, ending the interaction on a warm note. The video received plenty of positive reactions online. One user wrote, "He is so humble. That is why he is at the highest heights. Bless him." Another commented, "You are a very good soul, Diljit. Love and happiness will always be showered on you by Babaji." A third fan wrote, "You rock, brother. Love and respect from the heart."

ALSO READ | Gouri Tonnk Questions Follower-Based Casting: ‘What Does Talent Have To Do With Followers?’

Diljit Dosanjh’s Europe Tour And Films

Diljit is currently travelling across Europe for his ongoing tour. After performing in Milan and spending time in Prague, where he explored the city by boat, he also visited Berlin. He is scheduled to perform in Amsterdam on September 7, followed by shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester later this month.

Alongside music, Diljit has built a strong acting career. He was recently seen in Honey Trehan’s Satluj, whose release was halted in India. He also appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s critically acclaimed Main Vaapas Aaunga. Before these films, Diljit starred in Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama went on to become a major commercial success.

Diljit’s Milan concert moment has now given fans another reason to appreciate the singer, not just for his music but also for the way he addressed a sensitive religious matter without humiliating the fan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Diljit Dosanjh's recent Milan concert?

Diljit Dosanjh noticed a fan wearing a T-shirt with the sacred Sikh symbol Ik Onkar placed alongside his name. He politely explained that these two elements should not be combined.

Why did Diljit object to the fan's T-shirt design?

Diljit explained that Ik Onkar is a sacred symbol in Sikhism representing God. It should not be treated like a personal logo or associated with a celebrity's name.

How did Diljit Dosanjh handle the sensitive situation with the fan?

He handled it respectfully, explaining his reasoning without embarrassing the fan. He reassured them, expressed respect for their feelings, and later gave them a gift.

What was the reaction to Diljit's handling of the T-shirt incident?

Fans widely praised Diljit online for his humble and respectful approach. Many appreciated how he addressed a sensitive religious matter without humiliating the fan.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sikhism Border 2 Diljit Dosanjh Concert Dosanjh Viral Video Diljit Fan Diljit Europe Tour Diljit Dosanjh Reaction Milan Concert Diljit Dosanjh Films Main Vaapas AaungaDiljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Milan Concert Ik Onkar
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