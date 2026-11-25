Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh shared vibrant photos from his Gujarat travels.

Pre-concert, he visited Gir National Park, Girnar Temple.

At concert, he questioned 'double standards' and industry restrictions.

Punjabi music icon and actor Diljit Dosanjh has treated fans to vibrant glimpses of his recent travels across Gujarat. Following his massive concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the Udta Punjab star took to Instagram to share a series of candid photographs capturing the state’s picturesque desert landscapes, cultural charm, and warm encounters. Simply captioned "Gujarat," the photo dump shows the singer enjoying camel rides, cruising on a bike, and meeting a fan, coming shortly after he made headlines for calling out song restrictions and "double standards" on stage.

Camel Rides, Desert Vibes And Fan Moments

In the photo dump, Diljit sported a casual, travel-ready look, pairing an orange T-shirt layered over a white top with classic denim jeans and a statement cowboy hat. The carousel chronicled several memorable moments from his trip—from enjoying a meal aboard a flight to soaking in the desert surroundings on a camel ride and cruising around on a bike. Another heartwarming frame captured the singer stopping to meet an excited fan during his visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

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Spiritual And Wildlife Stops Ahead Of Gig

Diljit’s Gujarat itinerary has been packed with cultural and spiritual experiences. The singer performed in the state on November 21, 2026, at Ahmedabad’s iconic Narendra Modi Stadium as part of his ongoing RuPay Aura India Tour 2026. Ahead of taking the stage, he visited Gir National Park for a wildlife safari and offered prayers at the Girnar Temple in Junagadh.

He said, “Je bahron koi artist aake gaave, taan kise nu koi problem nahi. Par lokan nu Diljit naal problem hai. Mainu kehnde ne ki main bahron aaya haan. Main ethe hi paida hoya haan, Honolulu ch nahi paida hoya. Main poori duniya ghumda haan, te mere pichhe jinne vi musicians ne, eh saare Indian ne jo ethe hi paida hoye ne. Ehna layi ik vaar zordar taaliyan maar do. Ehi lok ne jo mere naal poori duniya ghumde ne.” (If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world.)

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Taking the restrictions in his stride, Diljit added, “Eh double standards sirf mere layi hi kyun ne? Mainu samajh nahi aunda. Je pabandi launi hai, taan mere te laa do. Mainu pabandiyan laun waleyan naal koi problem nahi hai. Main apna enjoy kar reha haan. Ohna nu vi mera pyaar.” [Why should these double standards apply only to me? I don't understand. If you want to impose restrictions, impose them on me. I have no problem with the people who impose these restrictions. I am enjoying myself. I send them love too.]

(With inputs from IANS)