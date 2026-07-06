Diljit Dosanjh Encourages Fans To Download, Share Pirated Copies Of Satluj After ZEE5 Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit's film Satluj removed from ZEE5 India quickly.

He anticipated this, ensuring the story reached audiences.

Film faced four-year hurdles, message now reached households.

ZEE5 explores restoration; film streams globally, controversy continues.

Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after his film Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India only two days after its release. During a livestream on Monday, the actor revealed that the team had anticipated such a move, which is why they deliberately avoided announcing or promoting the film before it quietly premiered on July 3. According to Diljit, the priority was ensuring the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra reached audiences, even if only briefly. Reflecting on the film’s journey, he said the team’s efforts had finally reached the public and insisted that its message could no longer be silenced.

Satluj Removed From ZEE5

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after spending nearly four years caught in certification hurdles under its original title, Punjab '95. However, the film was taken down from the platform in India on July 5. Addressing fans during a livestream on Monday, Diljit said the team had expected obstacles from the beginning, which influenced their decision to release the film without publicity.

"The incident took place in 1995, and they didn't let people talk about it then. It is happening even today. Hadd ho gayi! I'm a little sad. We're still standing there; this is 2026," he said. Explaining why there was no promotional campaign, Diljit added, "This was expected from day one, and that is why we couldn't even promote the film and released it without telling anyone. If we had announced the release and promoted it two days prior, it wouldn't have been released at all." He also admitted he thought any action against the film would come after offices reopened on Monday, but was surprised to see it disappear on Sunday evening. Reflecting on the years spent making the project, the actor said, “It took us 1.5 years to start the film. After the edit, the film was stuck for four years. I was with the film for two years; Honey paaji [Honey Trehan] gave the film six years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Says The Film Has Reached The Audience

Despite its brief availability, Diljit believes Satluj fulfilled its purpose by reaching viewers across the country. “But now I am satisfied that the film has reached every household. You have the film, people have downloaded it, and today the new youth is talking about it," he said, adding that he even came across a video showing the film being screened inside a Gurdwara Sahib.

He further stated, Everyone has the film. Those who haven't watched it can show it to their friends and companions. As for today, it's Monday; I hear the film is still available abroad, let's see how long it stays. Or if the film comes back somewhere, if they can fight for this cause… we have been fighting for this for the last four years.” He also requested, fans saying, “Many people have downloaded the film. Those who haven't watched the film, you share the film.”

ALSO READ | Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj

He further stated that once content is available online, it becomes difficult to erase. “So now I feel a lot of relief that finally the film is with you. Now it is your film; now it cannot be stopped. This is the people's film now; you can’t stop it now. I feel those behind this are innocent or uneducated to think that once something comes online, it can just be deleted like that.” During the livestream, Diljit also declared, “You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die.”

(ABP Live English does not endorse or encourage the downloading, sharing or distribution of pirated or unauthorised copies of any film or content. Readers are advised to access films only through legal and authorised platforms.)

Censorship Battle Continues

The controversy surrounding Satluj began long before its release. Earlier, director Honey Trehan revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly suggested 127 cuts to the film, including changes to references linked to Jaswant Singh Khalra's investigation and Punjab.

ALSO READ | ‘Hun Ni Rukni Film’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of People Watching Satluj On A Projector After ZEE5 Ban

The version that briefly streamed on ZEE5 India was the uncut edition backed by Khalra's family. After removing the film, ZEE5 issued a statement saying it remained committed to the film and its creative vision, adding that Satluj would remain unavailable in India until further notice while the platform explored legal and procedural options to restore it. The film continues to stream on ZEE5 Global for viewers outside India. Although Satluj is no longer available on ZEE5 India, the debate around the film has only intensified. Diljit Dosanjh maintains that the story has already reached the audience it was meant to, and its journey is far from over.