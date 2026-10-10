Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Sahney urged Diljit Dosanjh to move Delhi concert.

November 1st marks 1984 anti-Sikh violence anniversary.

Sahney cited ongoing grief for victims' families.

Dosanjh's Aura Tour begins in Delhi then.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has appealed to Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh to reschedule his Delhi concert, scheduled for November 1, citing the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. In a message on X, Sahney urged the singer and his team to consider the grief of families affected by the violence and move the performance to another date.

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Vikramjit Singh Sahney Appeals To Diljit Dosanjh

Sahney shared his appeal on X (formerly known as Twitter), describing Diljit as a source of pride for Punjab and a voice representing India internationally. He highlighted the significance of November 1 for families who continue to remember the victims of the 1984 violence.

He wrote, “Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world. But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi. For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief.”

Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world. 🙏 But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi. For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief. Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for ist nov to another date. Honour the memory, then celebrate the music. #1984SikhGenocide @diljitdosanjh @hskalka @hsphoolka @mssirsa @LiveNation — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) October 9, 2026

The MP then requested that the singer's team move the Delhi show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to another date, adding: “Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for ist nov to another date. Honour the memory, then celebrate the music. #1984SikhGenocide @diljitdosanjh @hskalka @hsphoolka @mssirsa @LiveNation.”

Why November 1 Holds Significance

The 1984 anti-Sikh violence followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards. Sikhs across India faced widespread, organised attacks in the aftermath, with Delhi among the worst-affected areas.

Sahney's appeal centres on the date of the proposed concert and the continuing grief associated with the violence.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour: Delhi Show And Other Cities

Diljit's Aura Tour is scheduled to begin at Delhi's JLN Stadium on November 1. The tour is also set to visit Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

The Aura World Tour aims to bring the music, energy and spectacle of Diljit's international performances to stadium audiences across India.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Music And Film Career

Diljit began his career with Punjabi music albums before gaining wider recognition with popular tracks such as ‘Do You Know’, ‘Patiala Peg’ and ‘Lover’. Alongside his music career, he has established himself as an actor in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour further expanded his international presence, including a sold-out performance at Vancouver's BC Place. He is known for blending Punjabi music with global pop culture and fashion.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3, a horror-comedy directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Diljit Dosanjh under White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions.

The film is the third instalment in the Sardaar Ji franchise, following Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2. Its cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Sapna Pabbi and Manav Vij in supporting roles.

(With inputs from IANS)