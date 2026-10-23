India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Go-Ahead After BookMyShow Assures Delhi Police Of Safety Measures

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Go-Ahead After BookMyShow Assures Delhi Police Of Safety Measures

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert will go ahead as planned after the organisers assured the Delhi Police of compliance with all safety, security, traffic and crowd-management requirements.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert in Delhi has received the go-ahead after the Delhi Police reconsidered permission for the event following concerns over security and crowd management. BookMyShow has clarified that the concert was never cancelled and that permission had only been temporarily withheld. The organisers presented a detailed safety plan and assured the police that all security, traffic and crowd-management requirements would be met.

‘Permission For Event Reconsidered And Issued’

In a statement, BookMyShow clarified that reports claiming the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on October 30 had been cancelled were inaccurate.

“It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused,” the statement read.

ALSO READ| ‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial

The ticketing platform said the Delhi Police had asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to introduce additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in view of the festive season.

“BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters,” the statement added.

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour

The clarification comes after the Delhi Police temporarily withheld permission for the concert, citing specific threat-related inputs and security concerns during the festive season.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Message After Delhi Police Deny Concert Permission: 'Whatever Is Happening...'

In a letter to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) said the organisers’ application to hold Diljit’s AURA India Tour concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, had been examined.

“Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing ‘Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to,” the letter stated, as quoted by HT City.

With permission now issued, the concert is set to proceed as planned on October 30.

Diljit as part of AURA India tour will perform next in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A concert in Chandigarh has also been announced, although its date and other details are yet to be confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert on October 30 cancelled?

No, the concert was never cancelled. Permission was temporarily withheld by Delhi Police but has since been reconsidered and issued.

Why was permission for Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert initially withheld?

Delhi Police cited specific threat-related inputs, security concerns, and commitments due to the ongoing festive season as reasons for temporarily withholding permission.

Why was permission for the concert eventually granted?

Organizers provided a detailed safety plan and assured full compliance with security, traffic, and crowd-management requirements. Following this, Delhi Police reconsidered and issued permission.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Diljit Dosanjh Breaking News ABP Live DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Ask Subodh Uniyal To Apologise To Daler Mehndi For Saying He Was Drunk’: Mika Singh To Uttarakhand CM
‘Ask Subodh Uniyal To Apologise To Daler Mehndi For Saying He Was Drunk’: Mika Singh To Uttarakhand CM
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Message After Delhi Police Deny Concert Permission: 'Whatever Is Happening...'
Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Message After Delhi Police Deny Concert Permission
Celebrities
‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial
‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show
Celebrities
Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row
Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row
Advertisement

Videos

Poster War: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Through Posters Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Seat Battle: Congress Reportedly Demands 200 Seats from Samajwadi Party in UP
Alliance Buzz: BJP and Akali Dal Near Possible Reunion Ahead of 2027 Polls
Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget