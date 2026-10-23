Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert in Delhi has received the go-ahead after the Delhi Police reconsidered permission for the event following concerns over security and crowd management. BookMyShow has clarified that the concert was never cancelled and that permission had only been temporarily withheld. The organisers presented a detailed safety plan and assured the police that all security, traffic and crowd-management requirements would be met.

‘Permission For Event Reconsidered And Issued’

In a statement, BookMyShow clarified that reports claiming the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on October 30 had been cancelled were inaccurate.

“It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused,” the statement read.

ALSO READ| ‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial

The ticketing platform said the Delhi Police had asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to introduce additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in view of the festive season.

“BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters,” the statement added.

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour

The clarification comes after the Delhi Police temporarily withheld permission for the concert, citing specific threat-related inputs and security concerns during the festive season.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Message After Delhi Police Deny Concert Permission: 'Whatever Is Happening...'



In a letter to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) said the organisers’ application to hold Diljit’s AURA India Tour concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, had been examined.

“Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing ‘Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to,” the letter stated, as quoted by HT City.

With permission now issued, the concert is set to proceed as planned on October 30.

Diljit as part of AURA India tour will perform next in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A concert in Chandigarh has also been announced, although its date and other details are yet to be confirmed.