ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Concert: Three Arrested Over Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Targeting Singer At Delhi Metro Stations

Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Three Arrested Over Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Targeting Singer At Delhi Metro Stations

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three people in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti targeting singer Diljit Dosanjh at two metro stations in the capital.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police arrested three for pro-Khalistan metro graffiti.
  • Graffiti targeted singer Diljit Dosanjh, backed SFJ/Khalistan.
  • SFJ associate instigated graffiti at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar.
  • Accused painted locations, recording acts for SFJ handlers.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three people in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti found at two metro stations in the national capital. The accused have been identified as Sumeet alias Raftar, Sumit Kumar alias Kaka and Gurpreet. The graffiti targeted singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, as part of his Aura India Tour.

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti At Two Metro Stations

The slogans were painted at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar metro stations. On October 29, graffiti was spotted on the floor near Gate No. 1 of Jahangirpuri station. The following day, a similar message was found on the inner wall of the staircase at Gate No. 2 of Shastri Nagar station.

According to the police, the graffiti at both locations referred to Diljit as a traitor to the community and called for revenge. The slogans read, “DILJIT SINGH QUAM D GADDAR KHOON D BADLA SFJ KHALISTAN.”

The police said the message expressed support for the banned separatist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and the Khalistan ideology. “These acts defaced public property in Metro stations and posed a threat to public order and national integrity,” the police added.

ALSO READ| Shah Rukh Khan’s Handwritten Message For Fans Lights Up Mannat On 61st Birthday | WATCH

Following this, two FIRs were registered at Metro Azadpur and Metro NSP police station. Both cases invoke Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

A Special Cell team from the Northern Range, led by Inspectors Anukul Panwar and Parveen Kumar under the supervision of ACP Rahul Kumar Singh, carried out the arrests.

Sumit Approached By SFJ For Graffiti

During the investigation, police identified Sumit Kumar alias Kaka as the alleged main instigator. He was reportedly approached by an associate linked to SFJ, who sent him pre-designed graffiti templates through an encrypted app and promised money for putting up the slogans at prominent locations across Delhi.

Police said Sumit subsequently roped in Gurpreet and Sumeet alias Raftar to carry out the task. The three allegedly arrived in Delhi on October 28.

According to investigators, Sumeet painted the graffiti at Jahangirpuri Metro Station and recorded a video of the act to share with his handlers. Sumit and Gurpreet carried out the same activity at Shastri Nagar Metro Station.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Fans From Bulletproof Enclosure After Bomb Threat To Jalsa

Police further said that Sumit had also painted graffiti near GTK Bypass on October 30, in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli police station. That incident is being investigated separately.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

Following his Delhi concert, Diljit is set to take his Aura India Tour to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh is also on the tour schedule, although details of the show are yet to be announced.

The singer had also expressed interest in performing in Bihar but said the local administration did not take responsibility for crowd management.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the pro-Khalistan graffiti?

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Sumeet alias Raftar, Sumit Kumar alias Kaka, and Gurpreet. They were involved in writing pro-Khalistan slogans at metro stations.

Where was the pro-Khalistan graffiti found in Delhi?

The pro-Khalistan graffiti was discovered at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar metro stations. Another incident was reported near GTK Bypass.

How were the individuals recruited to create the graffiti?

Sumit Kumar was approached by an SFJ associate via an encrypted app, who provided templates and promised money. Sumit then recruited Gurpreet and Sumeet to help.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 02 Nov 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Metro ENtertainment News DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Omar Abdullah Shows Support For Qazi Touqeer On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'I Will Vote For Him'
Omar Abdullah Shows Support For Qazi Touqeer On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'I Will Vote For Him'
Celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan’s Handwritten Message For Fans Lights Up Mannat On 61st Birthday | WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan’s Handwritten Message For Fans Lights Up Mannat On 61st Birthday | WATCH
Celebrities
‘Camera Miss Kar Raha Hu’: Aasif Khan Opens Up After 'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction, Reveals Who He Misses Most
‘Camera Miss Kar Raha Hu’: Aasif Khan Opens Up After 'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction, Reveals Who He Misses Most
Celebrities
'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan's Marriage
'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan's Marriage
Advertisement

Videos

Political Face-Off: BJP Takes to Delhi Streets as INDIA Alliance Holds Ramlila Maidan Rally
Rally Countdown: Ramlila Maidan Awaits Rahul Gandhi and Other Senior Leaders
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Alliance Leaders in Open-Top Vehicle
Rally Update: Ramlila Maidan Begins Filling as INDIA Alliance Supporters Gather
Tejashwi Statement: Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Alliance Has United to Protect Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget