Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police arrested three for pro-Khalistan metro graffiti.

Graffiti targeted singer Diljit Dosanjh, backed SFJ/Khalistan.

SFJ associate instigated graffiti at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar.

Accused painted locations, recording acts for SFJ handlers.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three people in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti found at two metro stations in the national capital. The accused have been identified as Sumeet alias Raftar, Sumit Kumar alias Kaka and Gurpreet. The graffiti targeted singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, as part of his Aura India Tour.

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti At Two Metro Stations

The slogans were painted at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar metro stations. On October 29, graffiti was spotted on the floor near Gate No. 1 of Jahangirpuri station. The following day, a similar message was found on the inner wall of the staircase at Gate No. 2 of Shastri Nagar station.

#WATCH | A team from the Special Cell / Northern Range, led by Inspectors Anukul Panwar and Parveen Kumar, under the supervision of Rahul Kumar Singh, ACP/Special Cell/NR, has arrested three wanted accused persons involved in writing pro-Khalistan graffiti at the Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar Delhi Metro stations. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumeet @ Raftar, Sumit Kumar @ Kaka and Gurpreet. (Video and Pic Source: Delhi Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

According to the police, the graffiti at both locations referred to Diljit as a traitor to the community and called for revenge. The slogans read, “DILJIT SINGH QUAM D GADDAR KHOON D BADLA SFJ KHALISTAN.”

The police said the message expressed support for the banned separatist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and the Khalistan ideology. “These acts defaced public property in Metro stations and posed a threat to public order and national integrity,” the police added.

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Following this, two FIRs were registered at Metro Azadpur and Metro NSP police station. Both cases invoke Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

A Special Cell team from the Northern Range, led by Inspectors Anukul Panwar and Parveen Kumar under the supervision of ACP Rahul Kumar Singh, carried out the arrests.

Sumit Approached By SFJ For Graffiti

During the investigation, police identified Sumit Kumar alias Kaka as the alleged main instigator. He was reportedly approached by an associate linked to SFJ, who sent him pre-designed graffiti templates through an encrypted app and promised money for putting up the slogans at prominent locations across Delhi.

Police said Sumit subsequently roped in Gurpreet and Sumeet alias Raftar to carry out the task. The three allegedly arrived in Delhi on October 28.

According to investigators, Sumeet painted the graffiti at Jahangirpuri Metro Station and recorded a video of the act to share with his handlers. Sumit and Gurpreet carried out the same activity at Shastri Nagar Metro Station.

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Police further said that Sumit had also painted graffiti near GTK Bypass on October 30, in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli police station. That incident is being investigated separately.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

Following his Delhi concert, Diljit is set to take his Aura India Tour to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh is also on the tour schedule, although details of the show are yet to be announced.

The singer had also expressed interest in performing in Bihar but said the local administration did not take responsibility for crowd management.