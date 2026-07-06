Diljit Dosanjh Calls Satluj His Toughest Film: 'Needed A Week To Recover After The Shoot'

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues to dominate headlines after its removal from ZEE5 India just two days after its release. Amid the ongoing debate, the actor's earlier interview about the emotional toll of making the film has resurfaced online. Speaking before the latest controversy, Dosanjh had described Satluj as the most challenging project of his career, revealing that he needed a week to recover after filming. He also spoke about the emotional burden of researching the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, saying the real-life accounts were so painful that they left him deeply affected during preparation and filming.

Diljit On Satluj

In an earlier interview with Variety India, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about the emotional impact of portraying human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Satluj. The actor said reading documents, testimonies, and historical records related to Khalra's life proved overwhelming. "There are a lot of documents, real accounts, and testimonies that were so difficult even to read. Most of these real-life incidents were heart-wrenching. I was unable to process all of it. There were times during the research that I broke down because the reality was so strong and heavy," he said. Diljit added that the film captures only a fraction of what actually happened, stressing that the real events were far more disturbing than anything shown on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

"It's not a story of a single person but one about unprecedented courage in unimaginable circumstances. Jaswant Singh Khalra knew the risks to himself and his family, yet he stood by the truth. That kind of courage is very rare, and you cannot approach it with anything but responsibility," he said. The actor also revealed that Satluj became the only film in his career that required a break after shooting wrapped. "Emotionally and physically, it extracted everything out of all of us. There were long days, difficult conditions, and intense scenes. I think this is perhaps the first film in my career that required me to recuperate after the shoot," he shared.

OTT Removal Sparks Debate

Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was removed from the streaming platform in India by July 5. Following the development, ZEE5 issued a statement saying it continued to support the film and its creators while exploring legal options to restore the title for Indian viewers.

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The platform said, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch, and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life (sic).” It further added, “At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure, and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives (sic).”

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Diljit Responds To The Takedown

After the film disappeared from ZEE5 India, Diljit reacted through a social media post, writing, "#ichallengethedarkness. Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. #Panjab95. Satluj is what happened to Khalra Saab (sic)."

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra and traces his efforts to expose the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy period. While the film is no longer available on ZEE5 India, it continues to stream for international audiences on ZEE5 Global. As discussions around Satluj continue, Diljit Dosanjh's earlier reflections have added a fresh perspective to the conversation, highlighting the emotional weight of bringing Jaswant Singh Khalra's story to the screen.