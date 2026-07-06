He called it the most challenging project of his career, needing a week to recover after filming. Researching Jaswant Singh Khalra's life was emotionally overwhelming and deeply affecting.
Explorer
Diljit Dosanjh Calls Satluj His Toughest Film: 'Needed A Week To Recover After The Shoot'
Amid the controversy over Satluj's removal from ZEE5 India, Diljit Dosanjh's earlier remarks have resurfaced. The actor had revealed the film left him emotionally shattered, saying he broke down during research and needed a week to recover after filming ended.
- Diljit found portraying Khalra deeply challenging, needing recovery time.
- Satluj, exposing Khalra's efforts, was removed from ZEE5 India.
- ZEE5 supports film, exploring restoration; Diljit reacted online.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Diljit Dosanjh describe the emotional impact of making 'Satluj'?
Why was 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India?
The film was removed from ZEE5 India just two days after its release. While the article doesn't state a specific reason for removal, ZEE5 is exploring legal options to restore it.
What was ZEE5's statement regarding the removal of 'Satluj'?
ZEE5 stated they firmly stand by 'Satluj' and its creators. They are exploring legal options to restore the title for Indian viewers, committed to championing meaningful narratives.
How did Diljit Dosanjh react to 'Satluj' being taken down?
Diljit reacted via a social media post with the hashtag '#ichallengethedarkness,' stating 'Satluj is what happened to Khalra Saab,' linking the film to the activist's story.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Calls Satluj His Toughest Film: 'Needed A Week To Recover After The Shoot'
Celebrities
Rakhi Sawant To Enter Lock Upp 2? Fans Speculate Wildcard Twist After Netflix Video
Celebrities
‘Until He Achieves Perfection In Marriage’: Salman Khan’s Old Comment For Aamir Khan Goes Viral
Celebrities
‘Satluj’ Removed From ZEE5: Punjab Leaders React To Ban On Diljit Dosanjh’s Film
Advertisement
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Celebrities
5 Photos
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion