Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh invited Sanya Malhotra onstage for a dance.

Singer later shared clip, complimenting Sanya's charm.

Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur also enjoyed Mumbai concert.

Diljit Dosanjh gave his Mumbai concert a special touch when he invited Sanya Malhotra on stage and danced with her in front of a packed audience. The unexpected moment delighted fans, while videos from the evening also showed actors Karisma Kapoor and Avneet Kaur enjoying the performance.

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Sanya Malhotra Joins Diljit Dosanjh On Stage

A video circulating on social media captures Diljit Dosanjh performing before an enthusiastic crowd when he reaches out to Sanya and invites her to join him on stage. The actress accepts his invitation, walks up to him and dances alongside the singer.

The singer later shared a clip of the moment on social media, along with a compliment for the actress. He wrote, “Mumbai Sanya Ji what a Charm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

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Karisma Kapoor And Avneet Kaur Enjoy Diljit's Mumbai Concert

Several other celebrities were also spotted at the concert. Videos and pictures from the event showed Karisma Kapoor enjoying the evening with her friends. Wearing a black casual outfit and leaving her hair open, the actor was seen dancing to Diljit's songs as the crowd joined in.

Avneet Kaur was another familiar face among the attendees. Dressed in a red kurta, she was seen enjoying the music and dancing with her friends. Clips of her appearance have also been shared on social media, drawing reactions from fans.