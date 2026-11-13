Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahmedabad officer requested specific songs removed from Diljit's concert.

Songs like 'Patiala Peg' promote alcohol, substance, and violence.

Indore received bomb threats before Diljit's upcoming concert.

Police increased security, investigating email origins following threats.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been asked to leave four songs out of his upcoming Ahmedabad concert on November 21. The District Child Protection Officer has written to the city’s Police Commissioner, requesting restrictions on the performance of tracks that allegedly promote alcohol consumption, substance abuse and violence. The request also states that the songs should not be performed with altered lyrics.

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Four Diljit Dosanjh Songs Flagged Ahead Of Ahmedabad Concert

The official has named four songs, ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara Theke’, ‘Jeb Vicho Feem’ and ‘Jatt Fire Karda’, and sought to prevent their performance at the Ahmedabad show, even if Diljit modifies their lyrics.

The request comes ahead of the singer’s scheduled concert in the city on November 21. No further details about the Police Commissioner’s response to the request have been provided.

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Bomb Threats Ahead Of Diljit’s Indore Concert

Meanwhile, security agencies in Indore have been placed on alert ahead of Diljit’s November 15 performance after threatening emails targeted several locations in the city. The messages, written in Punjabi and English, reportedly named Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and the Mayor’s Secretariat.

Following the emails, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the Mayor’s Secretariat and carried out a detailed search of the premises. Security arrangements have also been tightened at the locations mentioned in the threats.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said such attempts to disrupt the city’s work would not succeed. He added that development activities and events would continue despite the threats.

Police officer Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that emails targeting four locations had been received. Police are examining the email IDs and working to trace the origin of the messages and identify those responsible.

(With inputs from IANS)