The District Child Protection Officer requested restrictions due to songs allegedly promoting alcohol consumption, substance abuse, and violence. Four specific songs were asked not to be performed, even with altered lyrics.
Diljit Dosanjh Asked To Skip Four Songs At Ahmedabad Concert Over Alcohol, Substance Abuse References
Diljit Dosanjh has been asked to skip four songs at his November 21 Ahmedabad concert. The request comes as Indore reports bomb threats ahead of his show.
- Ahmedabad officer requested specific songs removed from Diljit's concert.
- Songs like 'Patiala Peg' promote alcohol, substance, and violence.
- Indore received bomb threats before Diljit's upcoming concert.
- Police increased security, investigating email origins following threats.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been asked to leave four songs out of his upcoming Ahmedabad concert on November 21. The District Child Protection Officer has written to the city’s Police Commissioner, requesting restrictions on the performance of tracks that allegedly promote alcohol consumption, substance abuse and violence. The request also states that the songs should not be performed with altered lyrics.
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Four Diljit Dosanjh Songs Flagged Ahead Of Ahmedabad Concert
The official has named four songs, ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara Theke’, ‘Jeb Vicho Feem’ and ‘Jatt Fire Karda’, and sought to prevent their performance at the Ahmedabad show, even if Diljit modifies their lyrics.
The request comes ahead of the singer’s scheduled concert in the city on November 21. No further details about the Police Commissioner’s response to the request have been provided.
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Bomb Threats Ahead Of Diljit’s Indore Concert
Meanwhile, security agencies in Indore have been placed on alert ahead of Diljit’s November 15 performance after threatening emails targeted several locations in the city. The messages, written in Punjabi and English, reportedly named Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and the Mayor’s Secretariat.
Following the emails, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the Mayor’s Secretariat and carried out a detailed search of the premises. Security arrangements have also been tightened at the locations mentioned in the threats.
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said such attempts to disrupt the city’s work would not succeed. He added that development activities and events would continue despite the threats.
Police officer Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that emails targeting four locations had been received. Police are examining the email IDs and working to trace the origin of the messages and identify those responsible.
(With inputs from IANS)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are some of Diljit Dosanjh's songs restricted at his Ahmedabad concert?
Which of Diljit Dosanjh's songs are flagged ahead of his Ahmedabad concert?
The official has named four songs: 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara Theke', 'Jeb Vicho Feem', and 'Jatt Fire Karda'. These tracks are sought to be prevented from being performed at the show.
What caused the security alert ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert?
Security agencies were alerted after threatening emails, mentioning bomb threats, targeted several locations in the city. These locations included banks and the Mayor’s Secretariat.
How did authorities respond to the bomb threats in Indore?
A Bomb Disposal Squad searched the Mayor’s Secretariat, and security was tightened at all mentioned locations. Police are currently examining email IDs and working to trace the origin of the messages.