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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh To Perform At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Makes History At Wembley

Diljit Dosanjh To Perform At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Makes History At Wembley

Diljit Dosanjh has announced an Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026, hours after making history at Wembley Stadium.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh headlined Wembley Stadium, first Punjabi artist ever.
  • He announced Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium.
  • The concert is scheduled for November 21, 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh has announced his return to India with a major concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026. The announcement came just hours after the Punjabi singer and actor made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

ALSO READ: Punjabi Singer Gulab Sidhu’s Home Targeted In Open Firing, 3 Masked Men Seen On CCTV

Diljit Dosanjh Makes History At Wembley

The announcement was made during Dosanjh’s sold-out AURA World Tour show at Wembley on September 12 local time. Dosanjh and his team have since shared glimpses of the landmark performance on Instagram.

The Wembley show marked another major milestone in his growing international career. According to his team, around 90,000 people attended the concert, where Dosanjh performed some of his biggest hits.

His performance brought together his signature bhangra moves and traditional attire with hip-hop elements, creating a high-energy show for the packed stadium.

Wembley Stadium also posted snippets from the concert on its official Instagram account, writing, "The first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium - and this is why."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium)

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AURA World Tour Heads To Ahmedabad

Videos shared online by fans at the Wembley concert captured Dosanjh announcing the next stop of his AURA World Tour in India.

Addressing the audience in Punjabi, he said, “The world’s biggest stadium is in India... how can a Punjabi not go there?” He added, “Kem Cho, majaa maa? We’re doing Live at Narendra Modi Stadium on 21st November.”

The Ahmedabad show marks a significant expansion in scale for Dosanjh’s return to the Indian concert circuit. He previously performed across the country during his Dil-Luminati India Tour in late 2024, including a concert in Ahmedabad.

At present, November 21 is the confirmed date for his Ahmedabad performance at Narendra Modi Stadium. Details regarding ticket sales and pricing have not yet been announced. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Diljit Dosanjh perform in India?

Diljit Dosanjh will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026. This major concert announcement followed his historic show at London's Wembley Stadium.

What historic achievement did Diljit Dosanjh recently accomplish?

Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline London's iconic Wembley Stadium. His sold-out AURA World Tour show on September 12 drew approximately 90,000 attendees.

Are tickets available for Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert?

No, details regarding ticket sales and pricing for Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026, have not yet been announced.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Narendra Modi Stadium WEMBLEY STADIUM AURA World Tour Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad Concert
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