Dil Raju Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Ranveer Singh’ At ‘Ramayana’ Event, Actor’s Reaction Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dil Raju confused Ranbir Kapoor with Ranveer Singh at event.

Raju praised Kapoor, misidentifying him, sparking widespread online amusement.

Ranbir Kapoor remained composed; clips went viral with varied reactions.

A name mix-up at a promotional event for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has caught the internet’s attention. Filmmaker and distributor Dil Raju, who was announced as the film’s distributor in the Telugu-speaking states, accidentally referred to Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer Singh while praising the actor during his speech in Hyderabad. The moment drew laughter online, especially after cameras captured Ranbir maintaining a straight face following the slip-up. The event brought together the film’s key cast and crew ahead of its planned theatrical release this Diwali. Clips of the exchange have since prompted amused and critical reactions on social media.

Dil Raju Confuses Ranbir Kapoor With Ranveer Singh

During the Hyderabad event, Dil Raju outlined the film’s distribution plans, saying Karan Johar would handle North India, Sony Pictures would distribute it in Hollywood, and his company would oversee the Telugu-speaking states. He then explained that Ramayana would be the third Ranbir Kapoor film he had distributed in the Telugu states, after Brahmastra and Animal. While complimenting the actor, however, he mistakenly used Ranveer Singh’s name.

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“We've seen all his films, one of the best actors, the best hero is Ranveer Singh garu, sorry, Ranbir Kapoor Garu,” Dil Raju said, correcting himself immediately. The camera then focused on Ranbir, who appeared to maintain a straight face without showing much reaction. The brief exchange soon circulated online, with viewers sharing their reactions to the name mix-up.

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Internet Reacts To Dil Raju’s Slip-Up

The moment triggered a range of responses on social media, with several users joking about the mistake while others described it as an awkward moment. One user commented, “Dil Raju Garu, you are right, Ranveer Singh is the best actor.” Another wrote, “This is embarrassing.” A third said, “It's an honest mistake, but I can't stop laughing.”

Dil Raju called Ranbir Kapoor “Ranveer Singh” by mistake, but honestly, I won't even blame him. 😂 Ranveer Singh is more popular in the Telugu states than Ranbir Kapoor. Bro is the real adopted son of Telugu https://t.co/pg6vHhjH5s — A R E S (@aresthethird2) October 19, 2026

Other reactions included, “He didn't have to say so much truth,” and “What an awkward moment.” Some Ranbir Kapoor fans were less amused, with one user advising the makers, “A little advice to the makers: Never hand over the mic to someone who isn’t well-rehearsed, especially when there’s no teleprompter in place.”

The event was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey, among others.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman.

The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare and Shobana.

The film features music by Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with large-scale visual effects planned for the ambitious production. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is slated for Diwali 2027.

While Ramayana has drawn attention for its scale and star cast, Dil Raju’s brief name mix-up has become an unexpected talking point ahead of the film’s release.





