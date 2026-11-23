Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swae Lee concert disrupted as fan threw beer.

Samujjal Borah, identified in video, denies throwing beer.

Borah claims mistaken identity, actual culprit hid quickly.

He provided video evidence, seeking organizer apology.

American rapper and singer Swae Lee was performing at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong when a fan threw beer at him. The incident was recorded on video and went viral. The video also showed security personnel dragging a man, identified as Samujjal Borah, out of the concert after the singer pointed at him.

Now, amid the backlash, Samujjal has shared his side of the story, claiming he was not the one who threw beer at the singer. He has also shared videos to substantiate his claims.

‘I Wasn’t The One Who Threw Beer At Swae Lee’

Samujjal shared a video statement explaining his version of events. He claimed that the person holding a blue cup threw beer at the artist but ducked down and hid, leading the singer to point at him instead. This, he said, resulted in security dragging him out of the concert. He also shared videos to substantiate his claims.

“This is Samujjal Borah, and I am here to clarify what happened during an incident at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong last night. A video has recently circulated widely on the internet showing me being dragged away by the festival organisers. I want to clarify that I was the person seen in the video, but I was not the one who threw beer at the artist,” he said.

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He added that he was not doing this for a “social media gimmick” but was simply giving people a “reality check”. He further urged people to take down the video featuring his face and asked them not to jump to conclusions based on social media clips.

Samujjal then explained his side, saying he was standing in the front row, enjoying Swae’s performance of Black Beatles, when someone threw beer at the singer. He claimed the artist mistakenly pointed at him, leading to him being blamed for the incident despite being innocent.

“What actually happened was that Swae Lee had started performing Black Beatles, and I really love Swae Lee and his songs. Black Beatles is one of my favourite tracks, and I was standing in the front row, excited to see him perform up close. I was recording him from nearby when someone threw beer at him. After the beer was thrown, Swae Lee pointed at me, seemingly identifying me as the person responsible. However, I was absolutely not the one who threw it.

“There were people standing beside me who witnessed the entire incident. Despite that, I was falsely accused of something I had not done. The entire experience felt like a bad dream, especially when I was being blamed despite being innocent,” he further explained.

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He maintained that he would never do anything to an artist he “loves, admires or listens to” and claimed that the person responsible for throwing the beer was someone else. He also urged people not to blindly believe everything circulating on social media, saying the false accusations had left him deeply upset.

Samujjal further claimed that when he showed the videos to the police personnel stationed at the venue, they were helpful and even offered him food. However, he said he was not allowed back inside the concert and was asked to approach the organisers.

“When I tried showing the video evidence to the police, they were helpful and even offered me food. However, they told me to approach the organisers… I then approached the organisers and the people stationed near the backstage entrance, trying to explain that I was not the person who threw beer at Swae Lee. I showed them the videos as evidence, but they allegedly harassed me and told me to leave, saying they did not want me there.”

Sharing the video statement, he wrote that the incident had left him mentally drained and accused the festival organisers of wronging an innocent person.

“I’m finally breaking my silence and stepping up to give y’all a reality check. Don’t just jump to conclusions after seeing something on social media. I personally feel social media is dangerous. I was mentally drained after seeing all these false accusations where I was suffering for doing nothing. Cherry Blossom Festival must know that they did wrong to an innocent,” he wrote.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Following his clarification, several social media users expressed support for Samujjal, with some tagging Swae Lee and asking for the fan to be compensated or given a chance to attend another concert for free.

One user tagged Swae Lee and wrote, “He deserves a free ticket to your next concert.”

“Get your ticket money refunded back from them,” suggested another.

A few users also tagged the official Instagram page of Cherry Blossom Festival Shillong, demanding an apology from the organisers.

“I feel you. Keep your head up... Justice will be served,” read another comment.