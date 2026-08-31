Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November 2020.

He feared complete recovery, unable to walk or speak.

Roy made lifestyle changes, slowly returning to work now.

Aashiqui-fame actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020, which changed his entire life. Rahul has now opened up about that difficult period. He explained that the incident changed his outlook on life. He is now slowly returning to work.

Rahul Roy's Big Revelation On Brain Stroke

In November 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while filming "LAC - Live the Battle." He was first taken to Srinagar and later brought to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where he spent some time in the ICU. Rahul said that the first days after the stroke were extremely frightening for him. He didn't even know if he would fully recover or even walk again.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Explores Crime, Journalism And Entertainment In New Psychological Thriller ‘Primetime’

Rahul Roy's recovery didn't happen overnight. He had to work on his health gradually, and his family supported him throughout. After his brain stroke, Rahul also made significant lifestyle changes. Previously, he smoked heavily and ate non-vegetarian food, but now he has completely changed his diet.

Rahul said that his mornings now begin with medication. "Every day after breakfast, I take eight medications. But things are much better now than before," he said.

Rahul Roy's Career

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with the 1990 film Aashiqui. He starred opposite Anu Aggarwal in Mahesh Bhatt's film. He subsequently starred in films like "Junoon" and then entered the world of reality TV. In 2007, Rahul won the first season of "Bigg Boss," defeating Carol Gracias and taking home a prize of Rs 1 crore (approximately $10 million).

After this, Rahul Roy's career saw many ups and downs. His last major film was Agra, which was released in November 2025. This psychological drama was directed by Kanu Behl. Rahul Roy will next be seen in Kooku TV's Super Badshah. In this series, he will play an underworld don alongside Karanvir Bohra.