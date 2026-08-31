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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Didn’t Know If I’d Walk Or Speak Again’: Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy Recalls Terrifying Brain Stroke Battle

‘Didn’t Know If I’d Walk Or Speak Again’: Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy Recalls Terrifying Brain Stroke Battle

Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy has opened up about his life after suffering a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil in 2020. He recalled the frightening recovery period and revealed major lifestyle changes.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November 2020.
  • He feared complete recovery, unable to walk or speak.
  • Roy made lifestyle changes, slowly returning to work now.

Aashiqui-fame actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020, which changed his entire life. Rahul has now opened up about that difficult period. He explained that the incident changed his outlook on life. He is now slowly returning to work.

Rahul Roy's Big Revelation On Brain Stroke

In November 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while filming "LAC - Live the Battle." He was first taken to Srinagar and later brought to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where he spent some time in the ICU. Rahul said that the first days after the stroke were extremely frightening for him. He didn't even know if he would fully recover or even walk again.

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Rahul Roy told Free Press Journal, "I suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil in 2020. After that, I didn't even know if I would be able to walk or speak again." He also shared that Karanvir supported him completely during this difficult time.
 
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Rahul Roy's recovery didn't happen overnight. He had to work on his health gradually, and his family supported him throughout. After his brain stroke, Rahul also made significant lifestyle changes. Previously, he smoked heavily and ate non-vegetarian food, but now he has completely changed his diet.

Rahul said that his mornings now begin with medication. "Every day after breakfast, I take eight medications. But things are much better now than before," he said

Rahul Roy's Career

 Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with the 1990 film Aashiqui. He starred opposite Anu Aggarwal in Mahesh Bhatt's film. He subsequently starred in films like "Junoon" and then entered the world of reality TV. In 2007, Rahul won the first season of "Bigg Boss," defeating Carol Gracias and taking home a prize of Rs 1 crore (approximately $10 million).

After this, Rahul Roy's career saw many ups and downs. His last major film was Agra, which was released in November 2025. This psychological drama was directed by Kanu Behl. Rahul Roy will next be seen in Kooku TV's Super Badshah. In this series, he will play an underworld don alongside Karanvir Bohra.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Rahul Roy suffer his brain stroke?

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 while filming

What lifestyle changes did Rahul Roy make after his stroke?

After his brain stroke, Rahul Roy made significant lifestyle changes. He completely changed his diet, having previously smoked heavily and eaten non-vegetarian food. He also takes daily medication.

Is Rahul Roy returning to work?

Yes, Rahul Roy is slowly returning to work. He will next be seen playing an underworld don alongside Karanvir Bohra in Kooku TV's series

How has Rahul Roy's recovery progressed since the stroke?

Rahul Roy's recovery has been gradual, with family support. He now takes eight medications daily, and things are much better than before, though he initially feared he wouldn't walk or speak again.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Roy Rahul Roy Brain Stroke Rahul Roy Health Update Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy Rahul Roy Recovery Rahul Roy Stroke 2020 Rahul Roy Lifestyle Changes Rahul Roy Medications
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