Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Taniya Chatterjee claims Yuzvendra Chahal messaged her.

She alleged Chahal sent messages while still married.

Chatterjee received a defamation notice after sharing interactions.

Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in 2020, separated in 2024.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making headlines this month for two separate reasons - first, after a video showed him allegedly throwing a lit cigarette out of the window of his luxury car, and second, after an actor claimed that he had slid into her DMs. Now, actor Taniya Chatterjee has revealed that several people told her the messages she received from Chahal were sent while he was still married to Dhanashree Verma.

How It All Started

But before getting into what the actor recently said, here’s how it all started.

Chatterjee was posing for paparazzi when she casually mentioned that a cricketer found her “cute”. When the photographers asked who it was, she named Chahal and even showed them alleged chats where the cricketer had replied to two of her Instagram stories.

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This entire exchange with paps was captured on video, and as expected, the video soon went viral online. Following this, Chatterjee claimed that members of the cricketer’s team reached out to her and asked her to take the video down. When she refused, she said she received a defamation notice. While she did not disclose the amount mentioned in the notice, she later told a media outlet that she found it “ridiculous”.

‘DM Was Sent While Chahal Was Still Married’

In a recent interview, Chatterjee made another claim. She said many people messaged her saying that Chahal had allegedly sent those messages while he was still married to Verma.

“People kept messaging me and telling me that at that time he was married. They were saying that while being married he was sending me that message - the cute one,” she told Free Press Journal.

Chatterjee also clarified that she barely knows the cricketer and dismissed suggestions that the exchange pointed to infidelity.

“Oh my God, I don’t even know him that well. I barely know him. It was just two DMs, only cute stuff. That’s it,” she told the outlet.

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Chahal married Verma in December 2020. The couple separated in 2024 before finalising their divorce in 2025. According to Chatterjee, the “cute” message from the cricketer was sent in 2023.

After the separation, Chahal was also linked to RJ Mahvash, with the two being spotted together on multiple occasions. However, they later unfollowed each other on Instagram. The cricketer was also recently seen leaving a restaurant with Shefali Bagga of Bigg Boss fame, though Bagga dismissed dating rumours and said the two are just friends.