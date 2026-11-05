Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral podcast clip sparked Chahal-Verma cheating allegations on social media.

RJ Mahvash actually spoke about her former boyfriend's past, not Chahal.

Chahal-Verma divorce finalized; no pregnancy cheating evidence exists.

A viral clip from RJ Mahvash’s old podcast interview has sparked speculation about Yuzvendra Chahal and his former wife, Dhanashree Verma. In the video, Mahvash talks about a man who allegedly cheated on his pregnant wife, prompting social media users to connect her remarks to the cricketer and his divorce. However, the full conversation reveals a different story. Mahvash was recalling a painful relationship from her own past and was not making allegations against Chahal. Here is what she actually said and why the clip went viral.

Why Is RJ Mahvash’s Podcast Clip Going Viral?

The controversy began after an old snippet from RJ Mahvash’s podcast interview resurfaced on social media. In the clip, she talks about a man whose marriage reportedly ended after he cheated on his pregnant wife.

Recalling the incident, Mahvash said, “Oh God! Jis cheez se uparwala aapko bachata hai, is shaks ka talaaq isliye hua kyunki usne apni pregnant wife ko cheat kiya tha. Once a cheater, always a cheater.” (Oh God! You never know what God is protecting you from. This man got divorced because he cheated on his pregnant wife. Once a cheater, always a cheater.)

Her remark caught the attention of social media users, who began linking the statement to Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. The speculation gained momentum because Mahvash’s name had previously been associated with the cricketer following his separation.

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Whom Was RJ Mahvash Talking About?

In the longer version of the conversation, Mahvash was actually recalling her own past relationship. She spoke about falling in love with a man when she was just 19 and living in Aligarh. She had met him through Facebook and was serious about the relationship, even going against her family because she wanted to marry him.

According to Mahvash, the man cheated on her repeatedly. She said she forgave him several times but eventually realised that his behaviour was not going to change. She also opened up about the emotional impact of the relationship, revealing that she experienced panic attacks and sought medical help. Mahvash later learnt that the same man had married someone else and had allegedly cheated on his pregnant wife.

It was while recalling this experience that she made the remark, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.” She was referring to her former boyfriend and not Yuzvendra Chahal.

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Why Is Chahal’s Name Being Linked To The Viral Clip?

The speculation surrounding Chahal began because of his appearances with Mahvash after his separation from Dhanashree. The two were spotted together on several occasions, leading to rumours about their relationship.

However, both have described their equation as friendship. Chahal has also spoken about Mahvash supporting him during a difficult phase of his life.When the podcast clip resurfaced, social media users connected her remarks about her former boyfriend to Chahal. However, the full conversation does not establish any connection between the man she described and the cricketer.

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 after meeting through online dance classes during the Covid-19 lockdown. After nearly four years of marriage, reports of trouble in their relationship began emerging.

The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was finalised by a Mumbai family court in March 2025. Their separation attracted considerable attention, with both facing public scrutiny and speculation about the reasons behind their split.

However, there is no verified evidence that Dhanashree was pregnant when the couple separated or that Chahal cheated on her during her pregnancy. Mahvash’s podcast remarks do not establish either claim.

What Is The Truth Behind The Viral Podcast Clip?

Although the viral video has triggered speculation about Chahal and Dhanashree, Mahvash’s comments were part of a personal account about her former boyfriend. She did not name Chahal or accuse him of cheating on Dhanashree.

The connection being drawn between the podcast clip and the former couple is based on social media speculation rather than any confirmed statement by Mahvash. The full context of her interview makes it clear that her remark was about her own past relationship.