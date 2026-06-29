Did Uorfi Javed Convert To Hinduism And Become Rita Bhardwaj?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uorfi Javed denied religious conversion, stating she believes in no religion.

She criticised journalist Meeta Chowdry for spreading false information.

Uorfi shared DMs, refuting cosmetic surgery and Chowdry's comments.

Chowdry first claimed Uorfi converted, changed name, spread misinformation.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight, once and for all, over the viral claims that she has changed her religion and even has a new name. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor rejected the rumours and said that she “doesn’t believe in any religion”.

Uorfi Javed On Converting To Hinduism

Uorfi shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Kaise Kaise chomu log apne aap ko journalist bolte hai! Aunty, please thoda homework kar lijiye. [Such stupid people call themselves journalists. Aunty, please do your homework.] I never changed my name or religion either. I don’t believe in any religion.”

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She also responded to comments about her clothing, writing, “Also, I’m not just nangi with my clothes; I’m also nangi with my words, but aaj mood nahi hai. [I’m in no mood today.] Also, ek bar Google kar lo how many shows I have in my name. Mujhe aapka ganda makeup dekh ke sharam agyi or aap ke journalism pe. [Google once to see how many shows I have in my name. I’m ashamed of your makeup and your journalism.]”

The 28-year-old further urged her not to spread misinformation. “Burai karni hai karo bindaas, but don’t spread fake news, cause I can’t do the same to you cause no one cares, aunty ji. [If you want to criticise me, do it freely, but don’t spread fake news.]”

Uorfi Shares Screenshot Of DMs

Following her posts, Uorfi claimed that Meeta Chowdry sent her direct messages, saying cosmetic procedures such as fillers and Botox could make “anyone look younger”.

Responding to Uorfi’s Instagram Story, Chowdry wrote, “Miss nangi. Don’t see my makeup and hair. See your shamelessness in society. Fake boobs and fillers and Botox can make anyone look younger. I am happy in my own skin and don’t need to go nude or wear plastic to get famous.”

In another message, Chowdry allegedly wrote, “Anyway, you’re looking much more decent and better nowadays. Better avatar of you.”

Uorfi later shared screenshots of the conversation on her Instagram Story and responded, “Meeta Chowdry aunty got so triggered! But still her facts are wrong; I haven’t gotten fake boobs. Just because her face looks like a sagging one, she’s obsessed with boobs.”

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She also alleged that Chowdry sent her several offensive messages before deleting the video and blocking her. “Aunty sent me extremely triggering msgs which I can’t even upload, then deleted the video and blocked me. Guys, I can’t be disrespectful to her; she looks like my daada ji (grandpa),” she wrote.

What Did Meeta Chowdry Say?

Meeta Chowdry, whose Instagram bio lists her as a former DD News journalist, had originally posted a video taking aim at Uorfi, reducing her public profile to nothing beyond her unconventional wardrobe choices.

“Uorfi has now announced that she, who was a Muslim, has changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj. Which means she has converted. She has become a Hindu from a Muslim,” Chowdry claimed.

She also urged the actor to adopt “laaj lajja” [modesty].