Did Madhuri Dixit And Kriti Sanon Really Ignore Kartik Aaryan? Here's The Full Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral clips show Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon seemingly ignoring Kartik Aaryan.

This sparked a social media debate about Bollywood's insider-outsider dynamic.

Unedited footage and joint promotions reveal normal, positive actor interactions.

Past statements suggest context often missing from heavily edited viral narratives.

A few seconds from an awards show have snowballed into one of Bollywood's biggest social media debates. Videos claiming that Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon deliberately ignored Kartik Aaryan have spread rapidly across Instagram, X and YouTube, with many linking the alleged snub to the industry's long-running insider-versus-outsider conversation. The clips have triggered emotional reactions, especially among Kartik's supporters, who believe the actor continues to face unfair treatment despite his success. But do these viral videos tell the complete story? A closer look at the events, the actors' public interactions, and past statements presents a very different picture.

Kriti - Madhuri Ignores Kartik Aryan Viral Debate

Short clips from recent award ceremonies have convinced many social media users that Kartik Aaryan was deliberately sidelined by Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon. Several posts interpreted brief moments on stage as proof of Bollywood's insider-outsider divide, with some even comparing the reactions to the industry politics often discussed after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Kriti has obvious reasons to ignore Kartik because of their past, but Madhuri also ignored Kartik Aaryan just because he's an outsider 💔 pic.twitter.com/E2rV3NwLov — The Unfiltered Achaar (@UnfltrdAchaar) July 20, 2026

The discussion gathered momentum because Kartik has previously spoken about the challenges of building a career without industry backing. At the same time, Kriti's seemingly distant interaction was linked by internet users to their rumoured relationship and the underwhelming box office performance of Shehzada. Madhuri's brief interaction also became part of the conversation, leaving many questioning whether there was more to the moment than what appeared on screen.

Fact Check

However, the viral narrative does not fully match the available evidence. Award show clips circulating on social media are often heavily edited, removing the moments before and after an interaction. Multiple fan-recorded angles from the same events show Kartik and Kriti greeting each other normally, including handshakes and brief conversations, challenging claims of a complete freeze-out.

The claims surrounding Madhuri Dixit also do not align with her recent public association with Kartik. During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the two actors appeared together extensively, recreated the song Pehla Pehla Pyaar, shared a light-hearted vada pav outing, and frequently praised each other in promotional content. Madhuri has publicly appreciated Kartik's humble personality and professionalism.

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It is also worth noting that both Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon are themselves self-made actors who entered Bollywood without film family backgrounds, making the insider-outsider theory less straightforward than viral posts suggest.

What The Actors Have Said

Neither Kartik Aaryan nor the two actresses have commented on the recent viral videos. However, their earlier statements provide useful context. Kartik has repeatedly acknowledged the uphill battle faced by outsiders in Bollywood, saying opportunities and trust often come much later for actors without influential connections.

Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, has consistently maintained that she prefers to keep her personal life away from public speculation. She has also spoken about how dating rumours become exaggerated and often overshadow professional relationships. Taken together, those statements suggest that social media may be reading far more into a few seconds of stage footage than the actors themselves ever intended.

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The viral clips have undoubtedly fuelled another insider-versus-outsider debate, but the available evidence paints a more balanced picture. Before accepting edited videos as proof of personal equations, it is worth considering the complete context, multiple camera angles, and the actors' own public interactions, which often tell a very different story.