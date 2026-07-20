India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Madhuri Dixit And Kriti Sanon Really Ignore Kartik Aaryan? Here's The Full Story

Did Madhuri Dixit And Kriti Sanon Really Ignore Kartik Aaryan? Here's The Full Story

Viral award show clips sparked claims that Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon ignored Kartik Aaryan, reigniting the insider-versus-outsider debate. But a closer look at multiple videos, past collaborations, and the actors' own statements reveals a far more nuanced story than social media suggests.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral clips show Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon seemingly ignoring Kartik Aaryan.
  • This sparked a social media debate about Bollywood's insider-outsider dynamic.
  • Unedited footage and joint promotions reveal normal, positive actor interactions.
  • Past statements suggest context often missing from heavily edited viral narratives.

A few seconds from an awards show have snowballed into one of Bollywood's biggest social media debates. Videos claiming that Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon deliberately ignored Kartik Aaryan have spread rapidly across Instagram, X and YouTube, with many linking the alleged snub to the industry's long-running insider-versus-outsider conversation. The clips have triggered emotional reactions, especially among Kartik's supporters, who believe the actor continues to face unfair treatment despite his success. But do these viral videos tell the complete story? A closer look at the events, the actors' public interactions, and past statements presents a very different picture.

 Kriti - Madhuri Ignores Kartik Aryan Viral Debate

Short clips from recent award ceremonies have convinced many social media users that Kartik Aaryan was deliberately sidelined by Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon. Several posts interpreted brief moments on stage as proof of Bollywood's insider-outsider divide, with some even comparing the reactions to the industry politics often discussed after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The discussion gathered momentum because Kartik has previously spoken about the challenges of building a career without industry backing. At the same time, Kriti's seemingly distant interaction was linked by internet users to their rumoured relationship and the underwhelming box office performance of Shehzada. Madhuri's brief interaction also became part of the conversation, leaving many questioning whether there was more to the moment than what appeared on screen.

Fact Check

However, the viral narrative does not fully match the available evidence. Award show clips circulating on social media are often heavily edited, removing the moments before and after an interaction. Multiple fan-recorded angles from the same events show Kartik and Kriti greeting each other normally, including handshakes and brief conversations, challenging claims of a complete freeze-out.

The claims surrounding Madhuri Dixit also do not align with her recent public association with Kartik. During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the two actors appeared together extensively, recreated the song Pehla Pehla Pyaar, shared a light-hearted vada pav outing, and frequently praised each other in promotional content. Madhuri has publicly appreciated Kartik's humble personality and professionalism.

ALSO READ | 'One Of The Biggest Causes Of Global Warming Is Watching P***': Abhinav Shukla's Remarks Go Viral

It is also worth noting that both Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon are themselves self-made actors who entered Bollywood without film family backgrounds, making the insider-outsider theory less straightforward than viral posts suggest.

 What The Actors Have Said

Neither Kartik Aaryan nor the two actresses have commented on the recent viral videos. However, their earlier statements provide useful context. Kartik has repeatedly acknowledged the uphill battle faced by outsiders in Bollywood, saying opportunities and trust often come much later for actors without influential connections.

Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, has consistently maintained that she prefers to keep her personal life away from public speculation. She has also spoken about how dating rumours become exaggerated and often overshadow professional relationships. Taken together, those statements suggest that social media may be reading far more into a few seconds of stage footage than the actors themselves ever intended.

ALSO READ | Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor Amid Lock Upp 2 Shreya Kalra Kissing Row, Says 'That's The Way He Is'

The viral clips have undoubtedly fuelled another insider-versus-outsider debate, but the available evidence paints a more balanced picture. Before accepting edited videos as proof of personal equations, it is worth considering the complete context, multiple camera angles, and the actors' own public interactions, which often tell a very different story.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What started the recent social media debate about Kartik Aaryan?

Viral videos alleged Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon ignored Kartik Aaryan at an awards show. Many linked this to Bollywood's ongoing insider-versus-outsider discussion.

Do the viral videos accurately show the actors' interactions?

No, the article indicates viral clips are often heavily edited. Other footage shows Kartik and Kriti greeting each other normally, including handshakes and brief conversations.

What evidence contradicts the claim that Madhuri Dixit ignored Kartik Aaryan?

Madhuri and Kartik appeared extensively together during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions, recreating a song and praising each other publicly, contradicting the viral claims.

Does the insider-outsider theory apply to Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon?

The article notes both Madhuri and Kriti are self-made actors who entered Bollywood without family connections. This makes the insider-outsider theory less straightforward.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kriti Sanon Madhuri Dixit Kartik Aaryan Awards Show
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Did Madhuri Dixit And Kriti Sanon Really Ignore Kartik Aaryan? Here's The Full Story
Did Madhuri Dixit And Kriti Sanon Really Ignore Kartik Aaryan? Here's The Full Story
Celebrities
Richa Chadha Backs Those Demanding ‘Education, Jobs, Clean Air’; Rejects ‘Anti-National’ Label
Richa Chadha Backs Those Demanding ‘Education, Jobs, Clean Air’; Rejects ‘Anti-National’ Label
Celebrities
Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Surviving Cardiac Arrest, Says 'I Was Technically Gone For 10 Minutes'
Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Surviving Cardiac Arrest, Says 'I Was Technically Gone For 10 Minutes'
Celebrities
'One Of The Biggest Causes Of Global Warming Is Watching P***': Abhinav Shukla's Remarks Go Viral
'One Of The Biggest Causes Of Global Warming Is Watching P***': Abhinav Shukla's Remarks Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget