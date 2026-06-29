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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Break Up? Rumoured Boyfriend Spotted With Mystery Woman

Did Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Break Up? Rumoured Boyfriend Spotted With Mystery Woman

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have sparked fresh breakup rumours after a viral photo showed Kabir posing closely with a mystery woman. Neither has commented on the speculation.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The alleged couple never publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Kriti Sanon has been enjoying the spotlight for her latest release Cocktail 2, but alongside the praise for her performance, the actress is once again making headlines for her personal life.

The Bollywood star, who has been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia for quite some time, is now at the centre of fresh break-up speculation after a photograph of Kabir with a mystery woman surfaced online. 

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Viral Photo Fuels Break-Up Buzz

Kriti and Kabir have often sparked dating rumours over the past few months. From holiday pictures to public appearances, the duo has frequently grabbed attention on social media. Kabir was also recently seen attending the wedding celebrations of Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, adding further fuel to rumours about their alleged relationship.

Kriti sanon’s boyfriend with some other chick (honestly feel bad for her)
by u/Fair_Government7500 in bollynewsandgossips

However, social media is now abuzz with speculation that the two may have gone their separate ways.

A photo shared on Reddit has gone viral, showing Kabir posing closely with an unidentified woman at what appears to be a party. While little is known about the woman in the picture, the image has prompted fans to wonder whether there has been a change in Kabir and Kriti's equation.

Despite the growing chatter online, neither Kriti nor Kabir has ever publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship. Likewise, the pair has remained silent on the recent breakup rumours.

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Who Is Kabir Bahia?

As per a report by The Times of India, Kabir Bahia is the founder and managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company he launched in 2020. The firm specialises in airline representation services.

Kabir comes from a prominent business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns the well-known British travel company Southall Travel. The entrepreneur is based in the United Kingdom with his family.

Interestingly, Kabir is also related to Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. He has shared several pictures with Sakshi on social media over the years.

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While the viral photograph has certainly reignited speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either Kriti Sanon or Kabir Bahia regarding the status of their relationship.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What initially fueled dating rumours between Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

Dating rumours were sparked by their holiday pictures, public appearances, and Kabir's attendance at Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon's, wedding celebrations.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Kabir Bahia
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