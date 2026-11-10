ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Diwali Together Amid Dating Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar? Old Video Goes Viral

Did Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Diwali Together Amid Dating Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar? Old Video Goes Viral

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and have navigated several ups and downs over the years.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An old video of Govinda, Sunita at 2023 Diwali party resurfaced.
  • Sunita expressed hope for their 40-year marriage amid recent troubles.
  • She filed for divorce in 2024, then withdrew the petition in 2026.
  • Withdrawal followed Govinda's alleged plans to marry Komal.

A video of Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, posing for photographs at a Diwali party with their children, Tina and Yashvardhan, has resurfaced on social media. The clip has sparked speculation about the couple’s relationship and raised hopes of a possible reconciliation. However, the video is not recent and dates back to the 2023 Diwali celebrations hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja’s Old Video Goes Viral Again

The now-viral video shows Sunita posing for photographs with her daughter, Tina, before Govinda and Yashvardhan join them. At one point, Sunita is seen holding Govinda’s hand as the family poses together. The family of four is dressed in black, with Govinda pairing his black kurta-pyjama with a red shawl.

ALSO READ| ‘Nobody Can Separate Us’: Sunita Ahuja Hopes To Reunite With Govinda Amid Dating Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar

The video was shared with the caption, “Govinda spotted with his wife Sunita Ahuja at a Diwali party after all the family public chaos. You can see the awkwardness in the hand-holding gesture.”

Sunita Hopes For Happier Times With Govinda

Ahead of Diwali, Sunita, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that she and Govinda have been together for four decades and that nothing can separate them. She also expressed hope that their marriage would weather its current rough patch.

“Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can’t fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain?” she said, adding, “It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

ALSO READ| Pawan Kalyan Announces Separation From Third Wife Anna Konidala

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have navigated several ups and downs over the years. Speculation about trouble in their marriage intensified after rumours of Govinda’s alleged relationship with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar surfaced. Sunita subsequently filed for divorce in December 2024.

In August 2026, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition. She later told Rakhi Sawant that she had withdrawn it because Govinda was allegedly planning to marry Komal. However, the actor’s manager denied the claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent viral video of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja about?

The video shows Govinda, Sunita, and their children Tina and Yashvardhan posing at a Diwali party. It is not recent, dating back to 2023, and has sparked speculation about their relationship and potential reconciliation.

Why did Sunita Ahuja withdraw her divorce petition from Govinda?

Sunita claimed she withdrew the petition because Govinda was allegedly planning to marry Komal Rani Swarnkar. However, Govinda's manager denied this claim.

What initially caused speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marital issues?

Speculation intensified due to rumors of Govinda's alleged relationship with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. This led Sunita to file for divorce in December 2024, which she later withdrew.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Nov 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Sunita Ahuja ENtertainment News Komal Rani Swarnkar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Pushes Yung DSA During Captaincy Task, Faces Four Strict Punishments
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Pushes Yung DSA During Captaincy Task, Faces Four Strict Punishments
Celebrities
'Sharam Aani Chahiye Aapko': Mukesh Khanna Slams Sai Pallavi's Portrayal Of Warrior Sita In 'Ramayana'
'Sharam Aani Chahiye Aapko': Mukesh Khanna Slams Sai Pallavi's Portrayal Of Warrior Sita In 'Ramayana'
Celebrities
Shaji Kumar, Who Worked On Several Mohanlal Hits, Dies At 57
Shaji Kumar, Who Worked On Several Mohanlal Hits, Dies At 57
Celebrities
Country Singer CJ Beach Dies At 22 In Florida Car Crash Hours After Live Performance
Country Singer CJ Beach Dies At 22 In Florida Car Crash Hours After Live Performance
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget