Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An old video of Govinda, Sunita at 2023 Diwali party resurfaced.

Sunita expressed hope for their 40-year marriage amid recent troubles.

She filed for divorce in 2024, then withdrew the petition in 2026.

Withdrawal followed Govinda's alleged plans to marry Komal.

A video of Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, posing for photographs at a Diwali party with their children, Tina and Yashvardhan, has resurfaced on social media. The clip has sparked speculation about the couple’s relationship and raised hopes of a possible reconciliation. However, the video is not recent and dates back to the 2023 Diwali celebrations hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja’s Old Video Goes Viral Again

The now-viral video shows Sunita posing for photographs with her daughter, Tina, before Govinda and Yashvardhan join them. At one point, Sunita is seen holding Govinda’s hand as the family poses together. The family of four is dressed in black, with Govinda pairing his black kurta-pyjama with a red shawl.

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The video was shared with the caption, “Govinda spotted with his wife Sunita Ahuja at a Diwali party after all the family public chaos. You can see the awkwardness in the hand-holding gesture.”

#Govinda spotted with his wife #SunitaAhuja in a diwali party after all the family public chaos U can see the awkwardness in hand holding gesture https://t.co/RA23BqY0lD — naman pandit (@namanpndit) November 9, 2026

Sunita Hopes For Happier Times With Govinda

Ahead of Diwali, Sunita, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that she and Govinda have been together for four decades and that nothing can separate them. She also expressed hope that their marriage would weather its current rough patch.

“Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can’t fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain?” she said, adding, “It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

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Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have navigated several ups and downs over the years. Speculation about trouble in their marriage intensified after rumours of Govinda’s alleged relationship with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar surfaced. Sunita subsequently filed for divorce in December 2024.

In August 2026, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition. She later told Rakhi Sawant that she had withdrawn it because Govinda was allegedly planning to marry Komal. However, the actor’s manager denied the claim.