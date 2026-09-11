Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badshah and Isha Rikhi married, then mutually separated.

Viewers linked her remarks to Badshah, though she clarified.

She previously described Badshah as a changed

Badshah and Isha Rikhi surprised fans earlier this year when photos of their private wedding ceremony went viral on social media in March. Just five months later, the couple announced that they had mutually decided to part ways, leaving many fans shocked.

Following their separation, Isha entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as a contestant. In a recent episode, she made a cryptic remark about having seen a “red flag” in her life, and many assumed that she could have been referring to her relationship with Badshah. However, Isha did not name anyone.

‘Red Flag Bahut Accha Dekha Hai Maine’

The conversation began when Gullu was called a “red flag” by female contestants on Bigg Boss. He turned to Isha and asked, “Itna achcha red flag hota hai kya? [Have you seen such a good red flag?]” Isha immediately replied, “Red flag bahut accha dekha hai maine apni life mein [I have seen a very good red flag in my life.]”

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The conversation then shifted to infidelity. Isha asked the boys in the house, “Jo log cheat karte hain, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti na? [For people who cheat, is there really no game of moving on?]”

Gullu responded by discussing guilt and whether people who cheat eventually regret their actions. Isha then asked, “You think jo cheat karte hain wo guilty feel karte hain? Especially the playboy types? [Do you think people who cheat feel guilty, especially playboy types?]”

Gullu replied that it depends on whom the person cheated on and how important that relationship was to them.

“You think jo cheat karte hain wo guilty feel karte hain? Especially the playboy types?” she asks. Gullu replied, “Depend karta hai ki dhoka kise diya hai.. Kitne important the, kitne nahi…Kitna chahte the…To agla kitna hi dikha lega, raat ko din me ek na ek baar wo sochta hi hai ki ye galat cheez ki thi bas ye ek cheez sudhar jaae baaki sab sahi hai bhai [Depends on who they have cheated. If that person was important to them or not. If the person was important enough, then no matter how that man shows that he isn’t bothered, he definitely sits at night and thinks this I did wrong and somehow just thing gets sorted.]”

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Isha later clarified that she wasn’t talking about her personal life, but viewers had already begun connecting the dots.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The conversation quickly caught the attention of Bigg Boss viewers on social media. One user wrote, “She keeps saying, ‘I don’t want to be known as someone’s ex. I will not talk about him at all.’ But all she does is indirectly talk about him.”

“Badshah cheated?” another user asked.

A third wrote, “Think if Badshah comes there as a guest.”

Another comment read, “Akanksha Chamola of Bigg Boss.”

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Isha’s latest comments come after she opened up about her past relationship at the Bigg Boss 20 premiere. At the time, she described Badshah as a “green forest” but said that things eventually changed, leaving her feeling like a “side character” in her own story.

“I fell in love. I thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’ve been looking for.’ He wasn’t just a green flag; he was a whole green forest. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard. But some experiences change you. When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story,” she said.

Badshah And Isha Rikhi’s Separation

Speculation about trouble in Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship began doing the rounds in July, after Isha shared a couple of pictures on social media with the caption, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.”

Badshah and Isha later confirmed their separation in a joint statement. Badshah wrote on Instagram Stories, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

He added, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

The couple did not disclose the reason behind their decision to separate.

Before marrying Isha Rikhi, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.