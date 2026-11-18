Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Dia Mirza shared a cryptic Instagram post about Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Mirza described Siddiqui as a difficult person to work with.

Social media users speculate if it is a genuine conflict or PR stunt.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui or his team haven't publicly responded yet.

Actress Dia Mirza has set off a fresh round of chatter on social media with a cryptic Instagram post that has been linked to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the post, she is said to have described the actor as a “nightmare to work with” and called his conduct “offensive”.

Mirza did not appear to elaborate on what prompted the remark, and that has fuelled speculation online. People have been trying to work out what may have happened behind the scenes.

Dia Mirza’s Cryptic Post About Nawazuddin Siddiqui

“Nightmare to work with! Na baat karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character!” she wrote on Instagram and tagged the actor.









Neither Siddiqui nor his team has publicly responded so far, and it is not clear whether Mirza intends to share more about her experience.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Some are taking the post at face value and asking for more details. Others are doubtful and suggest it could be a “PR stunt”, possibly to draw attention ahead of a project.

Reacting to her post, one person wrote, “PR stunt?”

“She would’ve blocked him, if it was actually real,” added another.

A third posted, “Nowadays, the public is much smarter and can easily recognise promotional activities. PR teams need to come up with fresh and innovative ways to create genuine engagement. Otherwise, there may come a time when people start ignoring even the artists' genuine posts and important announcements because they assume everything is just another promotional campaign.”

“Are you being sarcastic?” asked yet another.

A fourth added, “Not possible, Nawaz is very respectful and so is Diya, looks like some promotion.”

“Whats Going on Mam ? Are you Ok?” read yet another comment.