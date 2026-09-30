Dia Mirza’s Message To Parents Amid Rising Rape Cases: 'Teach Boys To Respect Consent'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dia Mirza addressed raising sons amid recent sexual assault cases.

She emphasized teaching boys respect, boundaries, and empathy always.

Consent means a willing, comfortable

Actor Dia Mirza has spoken about raising boys with empathy, respect and an understanding of consent. Her comments come as alleged rape and sexual assault cases involving women and minors in Delhi-NCR and Bihar have renewed safety concerns. Sharing a message on Instagram, Dia said parents should teach sons to respect boundaries and accept rejection without treating it as an insult or challenge. She stressed that consent requires a willing and comfortable “yes”, while nobody owes anyone attention, affection or intimacy. Her message focuses on parenting and the values that can shape how boys understand respect, boundaries and relationships.

Dia Mirza On Raising Sons

Dia shared an Instagram post on Tuesday carrying the message, “Don't raise girls to avoid harm. Raise boys who won't cause harm.”

Expanding on the thought, the actor spoke about the values she tries to instil in her own son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia said, “Every single day, I strive to teach my son the value of care, respect, empathy and kindness towards all. That means helping him understand how to respond to rejection, respect boundaries, and recognise and honour even the subtle ways in which a person may convey discomfort.”

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She further explained that understanding consent also means recognising when someone is uncomfortable, rather than waiting for an explicit refusal.

Consent And Accepting Rejection

Dia wrote, “I want him to understand that consent is not merely the absence of a 'no '; it is the presence of a willing and comfortable 'yes." That no one owes him their attention, affection, or intimacy, and that rejection is neither an insult nor something to be challenged, negotiated, or taken personally.”

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She added, “This is something every parent raising a son must strive for today. Only then can we build a world that is safer, more equitable and healthier for our girls.” Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son on May 14, 2021. Avyaan is now five years old.

Recent Sexual Assault Cases In Delhi-NCR

Dia's post comes against the backdrop of several alleged rape and sexual assault cases involving women and minors in Delhi-NCR and Bihar. Among the cases mentioned are the alleged rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College, the alleged gang rape of a minor in Swaroop Nagar and the alleged sexual assault of another minor inside a bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi.

The Supreme Court recently took suo motu cognisance of recent rape and sexual assault cases in Delhi-NCR involving women and minors. The court sought a response from the Delhi Police and said public spaces such as parks, buses and roads cannot become “zones of high risk”.

Dia Mirza’s Upcoming Work

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, which also featured Jimmy Shergill, Siddhant, Abhay Verma, Tarruk Raina and Mihir Ahuja. She is next set to appear opposite Rahul Bhat in an untitled romantic drama, reportedly described as a “spiritual sequel” to Once Again.

Dia's latest message has put the focus back on the role parents can play in teaching children about consent, boundaries, empathy and respectful relationships.