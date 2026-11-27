Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Reble walked off stage after drone collision.

Drone struck Reble during PULSE 2026 Awards performance.

Viral video captured her pausing before exiting the stage.

Daiaphi Lamare, popularly known as Reble, walked off the stage midway through her performance after a drone hit her in the face. The rapper gained recognition for her vocals on Run Down The City - Monica and Naal Nachna from Dhurandhar. She was performing at the PULSE 2026 Awards in Hatisila, Guwahati, on Thursday when the incident took place. A video capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media.

Reble Walks Off Stage After Drone Hits Her Face

The now-viral video shows Reble performing Run Down The City - Monica. The rapper is seen jumping and dancing across the stage when a drone suddenly crashes into her face. She pauses, looks towards the person operating the drone and gestures as if questioning what just happened. Shortly afterwards, she walks off the stage.

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The video was shared by Instagram user Zaman Diaries, who was present at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaman Diaries | Traveller & Vlogger (@zaman_diaries)

A few hours ago, Reble also reposted an Instagram story featuring her performance at the concert. However, she has not yet addressed the incident or issued a statement about it.

Who Is Reble?

Reble’s biggest breakthrough came in 2025, when her vocal work on the soundtracks of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge made her a familiar name in Indian cinema.

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The Meghalaya-born artist’s music doesn’t fit a single genre. It starts with hip-hop and pulls in trap, hardcore, alternative rock and R&B. Critics noticed early. Vogue India counted her among eight up-and-coming women in Indian hip-hop in 2021, and Rolling Stone India ranked her song Talk of the Town among the top independent Indian singles of 2022.

She was only 10 when she first tried writing lyrics and rapping, back in 2012. By 2018, she was performing as Daya and working with Symphonic Movement. Her first studio single, Bad, followed in 2019, and in November 2022 she put out Entropy, a four-track debut EP.