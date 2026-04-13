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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar Franchise Crosses Rs 3000 Crore Worldwide, Sara Arjun Celebrates On Social Media

Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses Rs 3000 Crore Worldwide, Sara Arjun Celebrates On Social Media

Dhurandhar franchise has crossed Rs 3000 crore worldwide, setting a new record. Actress Sara Arjun, aka Yalina, celebrated the milestone and thanked fans for their love and support.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar franchise crosses ₹3,000 crore, a new record.
  • Dhurandhar 2 achieved ₹1,700 crore worldwide in 25 days.
  • Actress Sara Arjun expresses gratitude for audience's support.
  • Franchise success highlights Hindi cinema's global reach.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and now Dhurandhar 2 have created history at the box office. Both films have earned quite well and have broken almost all Bollywood records. Except for Pushpa 2, they’ve outperformed nearly every pan-India film. On that note, Dhurandhar’s actress Sara Arjun, who is part of the franchise, is overjoyed by this success and expressed her gratitude to the audience. 

Yalina Thanks Fans

Sara, who plays the character Yalina, shared images from the film with Ranveer Singh and thanked the audience for showering her with love and support. In her caption, she wrote, “From Yalina, thank you all for the love.” Her performance in Dhurandhar has been widely appreciated, with fans praising her emotional depth and strong screen presence in such an action-packed story.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Arjun (@saraarjunn)

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Update

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1700 crore worldwide. It has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes in recent times. In just 25 days, the film crossed the Rs 1700 crore mark globally, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone in such a short time.

ALSO READ | How Asha Bhosle Became Indipop Queen With ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’

Dhurandhar Crosses Rs 3000 Crore Mark

With the sequel crossing Rs 1700 crore, the Dhurandhar franchise has now officially crossed Rs 3000 crore at the box office. This makes it the first Indian film franchise to achieve this mark with just two films. In India, too, the film has performed strongly, earning over Rs 1000 crore net and maintaining its hold even after a record-breaking opening week.

The huge success of the Dhurandhar franchise also shows how far Hindi cinema is reaching worldwide. With strong storytelling, high production value, and star power, the films have connected with audiences across regions, leading to record-breaking earnings. This kind of response clearly shows that big-scale Hindi films are now finding a strong global audience and setting new benchmarks at the box office.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed 1,700 crore worldwide. It achieved this global milestone in just 25 days.

What is the total box office collection for the Dhurandhar franchise?

The Dhurandhar franchise has officially crossed 3,000 crore at the box office. This makes it the first Indian film franchise to reach this mark with only two films.

How has the Dhurandhar franchise performed in India?

In India, Dhurandhar 2 has earned over 1,000 crore net. It maintained its hold even after a record-breaking opening week.

Who plays the character Yalina in the Dhurandhar franchise?

Actress Sara Arjun plays the character Yalina. She expressed her gratitude to the audience for their love and support for her performance.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Sara Arjun Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Box Office
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