Dhurandhar Craze Seen At NMACC Event As Fans Chant ‘Hamza, Hamza’ For Ranveer Singh | Watch

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Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made a striking appearance at NMACC gala, grabbing attention not only for his bold fashion choices but also for the surge of praise following the success of his latest film Dhurandhar 2. His outing comes at a time when his performance is being widely celebrated by audiences across both digital platforms and beyond.

Fans Celebrate Ranveer’s Winning Streak

As visuals of Ranveer from the gala surfaced online, fans quickly took to social media to express their admiration. Many praised his appearance and linked it to the success he is currently enjoying.

One fan commented, “Bollywood ka Dhurandhar!” while another wrote, “He is looking so handsome!” The excitement did not stop there, with another admirer noting, “The smile on his face is sooo sooo wholesome to watch. Glow of success on his face clearly seems to be.”

Yet another fan stated, “He deserves all the success for Dhurandhar. What a performance!”

the entire room at NMAC cheering him for dhurandhar and calling him hamza……ranveer you’re a superstar our babbar sher 🧿 pic.twitter.com/PcJpXz6QdH — nina (@ceoaragon) April 3, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Success Drives Buzz

The actor’s latest film has emerged as a major box office success, adding to his growing list of blockbuster performances. The strong reception has translated into significant fan engagement, with many crediting Ranveer’s dedication and screen presence for the film’s impact.

The buzz around the film continues to dominate conversations, and Ranveer’s public appearances are now being viewed through the lens of this success. His confident demeanour at the gala further reinforced the narrative of an actor enjoying a career high.

Style Meets Stardom At NMACC Event

Ranveer Singh has long been known for his bold and unconventional fashion choices, and his appearance at the NMACC gala was no exception. Dressed sharply and carrying his signature charisma, the actor once again proved why he remains a standout personality on and off the screen.

His presence at such a prestigious event added to the glamour of the evening, while also serving as a reminder of his current dominance in the entertainment space. With Dhurandhar 2 continuing to perform strongly and fans showering him with praise, Ranveer Singh appears to be firmly riding a wave of success, both at the box office and in the public eye.