Dhurandhar Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹207 Crore In Week One

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹207 Crore In Week One

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its winning streak at the box office, delivering one of the strongest week-one performances for a Bollywood film in recent years. Featuring Ranveer Singh in a high-intensity lead role, the film has emerged as a major crowd-puller, riding on glowing audience feedback and strong social media buzz.

Dhurandhar Crosses ₹200 Crore in Just Seven Days

The film refuses to lose momentum even as it enters its second weekend. The makers earlier announced that Dhurandhar raked in ₹29.20 crore on Thursday alone. As per Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film added another ₹27 crore on Friday, marking its seventh day in theatres. This takes the film’s domestic tally to an impressive ₹207.25 crore, a milestone usually reserved for the industry’s biggest blockbusters.

Ranveer’s Spy Thriller Tops Several Major Releases

With this feat, Dhurandhar has already overtaken the lifetime domestic earnings of films like Sikandar (₹109.83 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (₹153.55 crore), and Raid 2 (₹173.05 crore). The rapid pace at which it has climbed the charts signals the enormous interest and repeat viewership the film is generating across regions.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar weighed in on the film’s triumphant run. Sharing his thoughts on X, he said, “Post Dhurandhar’s super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale. This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together.”

What the Film Is About

Set against the backdrop of Pakistan, Dhurandhar follows Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative who successfully infiltrates terror networks in Lyari. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan in key roles. Its gripping narrative and scale have played a major part in drawing audiences to theatres.

Fans now have more to look forward to, as the sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, is slated for release on March 19 next year.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Bollywood Box Office 2025 Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Day 7 Collection Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Earnings Dhurandhar ₹200 Crore Aditya Dhar Movie
