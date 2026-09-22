Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen girl assaulted in Jamui; viral video sparked outrage.

Actors Ayesha Khan, Khushboo Patani condemned the incident publicly.

Three arrested; main accused shot in police encounter.

​​Jamui Harassment Case: A Class 10 girl was assaulted and groped by a group of men in Bihar’s Jamui on September 19 while she was returning from coaching with her friend. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, sparking outrage as police continued their investigation and arrests in the matter. The incident has also drawn reactions from several celebrities, including Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan, who condemned the alleged harassment, calling it “pathetic and beyond disgusting”. Former Indian Army officer and actor Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, also spoke out against the incident, urging people in Bihar to take the matter seriously. She also called for the harshest possible punishment for those involved to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Ayesha On Jamui Harassment Case

Ayesha took to her Instagram Story to react to the incident. Expressing her distress over the visuals, she said, “I genuinely feel sick watching what happened in Bihar. Imagine being surrounded, terrified and humiliated while people stand around watching and recording you.”

She further urged people not to justify harassment in the name of culture. “Stop calling this morality. Stop hiding harassment behind ‘culture’. This is pathetic and beyond disgusting,” she added.





In another Instagram Story, she rejected the idea of “moral policing,” questioning who gave the men the right to harass the girl. They also criticised the bystanders who recorded the incident instead of intervening. She further called out victim-blaming, arguing that women are often told to change their clothes or avoid going out at night instead of holding the perpetrators accountable. She also demanded a lasting solution that creates fear of consequences among those who harass women, rather than restricting women’s freedom.





Khushboo Patani Demands Harsh Punishment

Khushboo Patani also condemned the incident in a video shared on Instagram. Expressing her anger over the harassment, she called for the harshest possible punishment for those involved and urged authorities to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In the video, Khushboo said, “India is supposed to become a great nation and a Vishwaguru. Is this how it will happen when women have no respect at all? You must have seen the Bihar case, where a young man wearing a gamcha sits there and harasses a young woman and a young man, grabs the girl’s private parts, beats them and engages in hooliganism.”

She further said, “These are the same illiterate people who are addicted to drugs. These are the same illiterate people who don’t even know why they were born. They are just insects in someone’s hands. So they feel that this country, this job of saving, this illiterate will return.”

Khushboo also questioned the mindset of people who object to young men and women spending time together by choice, walking together or simply being friends. She said, “He must have seen his mother getting beaten since childhood. He must have seen something wrong with his sister. He finds it normal.”

She went on to urge the people of Bihar to take the incident seriously and work towards creating a system where women do not have to face such harassment.

“Bihar people, take this incident on your ego this time. Take it, take it. It’s been so many years. Why is the woman’s condition so bad till now? And not just you, there are other states everywhere. So, you have to take it on a personal level. Brother, most of the IAS, IPS came out of our country. So, why is our law and order shaken? Will we just keep blaming the government? Won’t we blame ourselves? So, who is the government made of? People make the government, the government makes the people. Right? So, won’t we look at ourselves? Won’t we look inside ourselves once? How are we? Look at it once. Look at it once. This time, do a good deed and show it.”

She also called for strict punishment for those arrested in connection with the case. “So, the one behind the jail, the one with the umbrella, and all his other illiterate friends, all those who have returned, all of them, all of them inside, they should get such a lesson that their souls should tremble, that they shouldn't do such a thing next time. My constitution gives me the right to live as I want. I won’t spend my life by asking you, my brother….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

Jamui Harassment Case

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when two Class 10 friends were returning after attending coaching classes. They reportedly stopped to take photographs when they were surrounded by a group of people, who confronted the girl and separated her from her friend.

A man with his face covered then allegedly approached the girl, lifted her and groped her. She can be heard screaming and resisting as the situation escalates. The two students eventually appear to escape from the group.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the Jamui Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and arrest the remaining accused. A total of seven people have reportedly been named as being involved in the case.

In a fresh development, Nandan Yadav, identified as the main accused in the harassment case, was reportedly shot during a police encounter on Tuesday. According to reports, police chased Yadav before opening fire. He sustained a gunshot injury and was subsequently taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Reports have stated that the injury was to his leg, although further details about the circumstances of the encounter were not immediately available.