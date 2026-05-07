Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Song rights dispute over

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai suing

Mediation failed; Delhi High Court ordered a regular hearing.

Court instructed Rai against public allegations during proceedings.

The legal battle over a 1980s hit song is now heading for a full‑blown trial, pulling two big Bollywood names into the spotlight. The case pits veteran filmmaker Rajiv Rai, famous for the 1989 film Tridev, against the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge over the modern recreation of the evergreen track Tirchi Topiwale. What started as a behind‑the‑scenes rights dispute has now escalated into a courtroom showdown that could set new rules for how old songs are reused in contemporary cinema.

What's The Dispute Over 1989 Track Tirchi Topiwale

The case between the makers of Dhurandhar and Rajiv Rai’s company Trimurti Films has failed to reach a settlement through mediation at the Delhi High Court, lawyers told the court on Wednesday. Trimurti Films had sued Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for allegedly using Tirchi Topiwale, originally from the 1989 film Tridev, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge without permission. The Delhi High Court had earlier asked both sides to try mediation, but when that process did not work, the judge posted the matter for a regular hearing on Friday, May 8, sending the dispute to trial.

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Tirchi Topiwale was sung by Sapna Mukherjee and Amit Kumar and composed by Kalyanji–Anandji for Tridev. Over more than three decades, the song has remained a chartbuster and a fan favourite. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers recreated the track as Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), with new vocals and lyrics, remixed by Shashwat Sachdeva, who composed the film’s score. The new version appears on screen during the climax and is also part of the film’s official soundtrack, with Ranveer Singh starring in Aditya Dhar’s action‑spectacle.

After the film’s release, Trimurti Films filed a suit claiming that the song had been used without taking the necessary licences or permissions. The production house asserted that it owns or controls the relevant rights in both the musical work and the original sound recording. Trimurti alleged that the use of Tirchi Topiwale in the new film amounted to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

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Rajiv Rai Calls Use Of Song Theft

In an interview with DNA, Rajiv Rai made his stance very clear. “This is a theft. Yeh poori chori ban jaati hai. Aur aap isko dusri picture mein dalte hai alter kar ke, toh woh double chori hai (When you use it in another film after altering it, it is double theft). This is a theft in my eyes,” the filmmaker said. Later, the Delhi High Court instructed Rai not to make public allegations against the defendants while the case remains sub judice, asking him to refrain from calling the Dhurandhar 2 makers “thieves” in the media.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to run in theatres, and the song Rang De Lal remains part of its official soundtrack as the legal battle moves toward trial.