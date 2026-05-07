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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar 2 Song Rang De Lal Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Tirchi Topiwale; Rajiv Rai Calls Recreation A 'Clear Theft'

Dhurandhar 2 Song Rang De Lal Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Tirchi Topiwale; Rajiv Rai Calls Recreation A 'Clear Theft'

The Delhi High Court case between Dhurandhar 2 makers and Rajiv Rai’s Trimurti Films over unauthorised use of Tirchi Topiwale song has failed in mediation and will now go to trial.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Song rights dispute over
  • Filmmaker Rajiv Rai suing
  • Mediation failed; Delhi High Court ordered a regular hearing.
  • Court instructed Rai against public allegations during proceedings.

The legal battle over a 1980s hit song is now heading for a full‑blown trial, pulling two big Bollywood names into the spotlight. The case pits veteran filmmaker Rajiv Rai, famous for the 1989 film Tridev, against the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge over the modern recreation of the evergreen track Tirchi Topiwale. What started as a behind‑the‑scenes rights dispute has now escalated into a courtroom showdown that could set new rules for how old songs are reused in contemporary cinema.

What's The Dispute Over 1989 Track Tirchi Topiwale

The case between the makers of Dhurandhar and Rajiv Rai’s company Trimurti Films has failed to reach a settlement through mediation at the Delhi High Court, lawyers told the court on Wednesday. Trimurti Films had sued Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for allegedly using Tirchi Topiwale, originally from the 1989 film Tridev, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge without permission. The Delhi High Court had earlier asked both sides to try mediation, but when that process did not work, the judge posted the matter for a regular hearing on Friday, May 8, sending the dispute to trial.

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Tirchi Topiwale was sung by Sapna Mukherjee and Amit Kumar and composed by Kalyanji–Anandji for Tridev. Over more than three decades, the song has remained a chartbuster and a fan favourite. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers recreated the track as Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), with new vocals and lyrics, remixed by Shashwat Sachdeva, who composed the film’s score. The new version appears on screen during the climax and is also part of the film’s official soundtrack, with Ranveer Singh starring in Aditya Dhar’s action‑spectacle.

After the film’s release, Trimurti Films filed a suit claiming that the song had been used without taking the necessary licences or permissions. The production house asserted that it owns or controls the relevant rights in both the musical work and the original sound recording. Trimurti alleged that the use of Tirchi Topiwale in the new film amounted to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

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Rajiv Rai Calls Use Of Song Theft

In an interview with DNA, Rajiv Rai made his stance very clear. “This is a theft. Yeh poori chori ban jaati hai. Aur aap isko dusri picture mein dalte hai alter kar ke, toh woh double chori hai (When you use it in another film after altering it, it is double theft). This is a theft in my eyes,” the filmmaker said. Later, the Delhi High Court instructed Rai not to make public allegations against the defendants while the case remains sub judice, asking him to refrain from calling the Dhurandhar 2 makers “thieves” in the media.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to run in theatres, and the song Rang De Lal remains part of its official soundtrack as the legal battle moves toward trial.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main dispute in the legal battle?

The dispute is over the alleged unauthorized use of the 1989 song 'Tirchi Topiwale' from the film 'Tridev' in the new film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Who are the parties involved in the lawsuit?

The case is between Rajiv Rai's company Trimurti Films and the makers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', including Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios.

Has there been any attempt to settle the dispute outside of court?

Yes, mediation was attempted at the Delhi High Court, but it failed to reach a settlement, leading the case to a full trial.

What is Rajiv Rai's stance on the use of the song?

Rajiv Rai considers the use of his song in the new film to be theft, especially since it was altered and used without permission.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Tridev Ranveer SIngh Jio Studios Dhurandhar 2 Tirchi Topiwale Rajiv Rai Trimurti Films B62 Studios Rang De Lal Lal
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