Dhruv Rathee Responds To Claims Linking His Video To Janhvi Kapoor’s Bangladesh Post

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has responded to speculation suggesting that his recent video titled The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities was aimed at actor Janhvi Kapoor following her strong condemnation of the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Rathee dismissed the claims, expressing surprise over what he described as a lack of critical thinking among those drawing such conclusions.

The controversy erupted after Rathee uploaded his video on December 25, discussing the impact of cosmetic procedures in Bollywood and naming several actors, including Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra.

Speculation Links Video to Janhvi’s Post

Soon after the video went live, sections of social media began linking it to Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post condemning the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Addressing the rumours, Rathee shared a video on social media with the caption, “Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?”

In the video, Rathee read out a headline that stated, “Wake up Hindus, Janhvi Kapoor posted for Bangladeshi Hindu and Dhruv Rathee made a video questioning her beauty”.

Responding sharply, he said, “Bhagwan ne tumhe dimag diya hai toh kyun nahi istemal karte uska. Matlab jo IT cell wale post dalte rahenge woh tum andhadhun yakeen karte rahoge. Pehli cheez toh jis din Janhvi Kapoor ne post dali usi din maine andhe ghante mein video daldi thi. Kya yeh realistically possible hai ke main ek hi din ke andar adhe ghante ka video edit karke, research karke, shoot karke… Sab kuch ek hi din mein karke dal doon (God has given you a brain, so why don’t you use it? Why are you blindly believing whatever the IT cell keeps posting? I already uploaded my video in half an hour on the very same day that Janhvi Kapoor made her post. Is it realistically possible for me to research, shoot, edit a half-hour video and upload it: all within a single day?)”

Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?



Rathee Says He Would Never Criticise That Cause

Rathee further clarified that he had himself spoken about the issue of Bangladeshi Hindus earlier. “Toh main uss cheez ko kyun criticise karunga. Main tum logun ki taranh nahi hun ke idhar udhar se ghum phir ke kisiko indirectly criticise karun. Jo bolna hota hai woh muh pe bolta hun (So why would I criticise that? I’m not like you people who go around taking digs at someone indirectly. If I have something to say, I say it to their face).”

He also stated that he is not intimidated by Bollywood personalities and prefers to express his opinions openly and directly.

Clarifying the Video’s Intent

Emphasising the focus of his content, Rathee said, “Aur teesri sabse interesting cheez yeh hai doston ke ye pura video plastic surgery pe hai aur uska kya impact padta hai society mein. Iss pure video mein maine Janhvi Kapoor se koi sawal nahi kiya… Question kahan hai iss video mein (And the third, and perhaps the most interesting thing, friends, is that this entire video is about plastic surgery and its impact on society. In this whole video, I didn’t ask Janhvi Kapoor a single question… so where’s the question in this video?)”

Addressing claims that he altered the video thumbnail following backlash, Rathee clarified, “I have multiple thumbnails in all my videos.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Statement on the Lynching

On December 25, Janhvi Kapoor used Instagram Stories to condemn the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, calling it “slaughter.” She wrote, “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it.”

She further added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was reportedly beaten and set on fire by a mob in Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy. At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the crime.