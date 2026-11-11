Dhinchak Pooja Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Video, Hints At Welcoming A Son | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhinchak Pooja revealed pregnancy, flaunting her visible baby bump.

Singer had previously married Yavaan in an intimate May ceremony.

New video showed 'Baby Boy' balloon, hinting at gender.

Social media users questioned legality of the baby gender reveal.

Dhinchak Pooja, who shot to fame with her song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, has announced her pregnancy on social media. In a new video, the singer - whose real name is Pooja Jain - flaunted her baby bump and seemingly hinted at welcoming a baby boy.

This comes after she announced her wedding on social media in May this year to singer Yavaan.

Dhinchak Pooja Announces Pregnancy

The now-viral video, which appears to be from her baby shower, opens with the Bigg Boss 11 contestant dressed in a pink outfit and holding a balloon that reads, “Baby Boy.”

Another picture shows her flaunting her baby bump while holding a sticker that says, “I love my mommy.”

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Dies At 96, Cousin Shares Emotional Post

She shared the video on Tuesday with the caption, “Baby of Dhinchak Pooja coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchakofficial)

Dhinchak Pooja tied the knot with singer Yavaan in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. While many dismissed the wedding announcement as a publicity stunt for her upcoming music video, she clarified that the marriage was real and not part of any promotional campaign.

“Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine [I have genuinely gotten married. There is no lie. This is not for a music video; it was a real wedding],” she told Hindustan Times at the time.

ALSO READ| Rohit Shetty Denies Viral Facebook Post On Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Roast: ‘Fake, Unauthorised’



She added, “Hamari shaadi ko thoda samay ho gaya hai. Main Yavaan se online mili thi, aur kuch waqt date karne ke baad, parents ki razamandi se humne shaadi kar li. Bahut hi intimate tareeke se humne yeh naya safar shuru kiya hai [It has been some time since we got married. I met Yavaan online, and after dating for some time, we got married with our parents' blessings. We began our new chapter with an intimate ceremony].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchakofficial)

How Did Social Media Users React?

Several social media users flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to the video.

One user commented, “It's gonna be a DHINCHAK BABY.”

Another asked, “Wheennnn did all this happen. I am still stuck at dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter.”

“Ab is baat pe bhi ek banger song release ho jayega,” read another comment.

Several others also questioned how she knew the baby’s sex, pointing out that prenatal sex determination is illegal in India.