Months after Dharmendra's demise, Hema Malini has spoken about the veteran actor's final message to his family and the values he cherished till his last days. In a recent interview, the actor-politician recalled how Dharmendra urged everyone to stay united and always prioritise family above everything else. She also addressed her relationship with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, dismissing long-standing speculation about differences between the two families. Hema said they share a close bond away from the public eye, adding that Dharmendra himself never believed in discussing personal matters publicly during his lifetime either.

Dharmendra's Final Message

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Hema Malini recalled the last advice Dharmendra gave his loved ones before his passing. According to her, the legendary actor's biggest wish was for the family to remain united despite their busy lives. She said, "This is exactly what he said: 'Be together with the family, hamesha saath mein raho. Whatever work you have, family ko importance dena chahiye." Hema added that those words continue to stay with the family as they cope with his loss.

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Sunny And Bobby Bond

During the same conversation, Hema also spoke warmly about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, putting to rest rumours of tension within the family. She said, "Bobby and Sunny are wonderful boys. Sunny is very nice, and Bobby is very good. We are always together. Publicity nahi karte hain hum log. Apas mein humara ek judav hai. We are a very happy family." The veteran actor further revealed that Dharmendra always preferred to keep family matters private and never believed in turning personal relationships into public discussions.

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Remembering Dharmendra

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after battling health complications. He breathed his last at his Juhu residence and was cremated in the presence of family members and several leading names from the film industry. His funeral was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, among others. While separate prayer meetings hosted by Sunny Deol and Hema Malini sparked speculation about a family rift, Hema dismissed the rumours. Esha Deol was also seen extending support to Sunny during the release of Border 2, reinforcing the family's united front.

Remembering Dharmendra's final words, Hema Malini said his greatest wish was for the family to remain together—a value she believes continues to guide them even after his passing.