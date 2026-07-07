Dharmendra's last advice was for his family to always stay united and prioritize family above everything else, despite their busy lives. These words continue to guide them after his passing.
Explorer
Dharmendra's Last Words Before His Death Were About Staying Together As A Family; Reveals Hema Malini
Hema Malini recalled Dharmendra's final message before his death, revealing that he urged the family to stay united and prioritise each other. She also spoke about her warm bond with Sunny and Bobby Deol, dismissing rumours of differences within the family.
- Hema Malini revealed Dharmendra's final wish: family unity.
- She affirmed close bond with Sunny, Bobby, dismissing rift rumors.
- Dharmendra always preferred keeping personal family matters private publicly.
- Family remains united after Dharmendra's passing, despite speculation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Dharmendra's final message to his family?
How does Hema Malini describe her relationship with Sunny and Bobby Deol?
Hema Malini stated that Sunny and Bobby are wonderful boys and they share a close bond. She dismissed rumors of tension, noting they prefer not to publicize their relationship.
Did Dharmendra believe in discussing personal family matters publicly?
No, Dharmendra always preferred to keep family matters private. He never believed in turning personal relationships into public discussions during his lifetime.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Dharmendra's Last Words Before His Death Were About Staying Together As A Family; Reveals Hema Malini
Celebrities
'Send Gifts, Host Parties': Kunal Kemmu Opens Up About The Unusual Advice He Got While He Was Jobless
Celebrities
Aukaat Mein Aa Jayegi,' Sunita Ahuja Loses Cool After Shilpa Shinde's Controversial Remarks On Govinda | WATCH
Celebrities
Divya Unny Breaks Silence On Viral Video Showing Paan Stains On Her Poster
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion