Dharmendra’s First Pay Was Only ₹51, His Funny Story Of Spending It Is Pure Gold

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaves behind not only a monumental body of work but also countless stories that reflect his humility, humour, and remarkable journey. One such cherished memory resurfaced from his appearance on Salman Khan’s game show 10 Ka Dum, where he spoke candidly about the earliest days of his career, including his first film paycheck and how he celebrated it.

Dharmendra’s Humble Beginnings and First-Ever Salary

Appearing on the show alongside his eldest son, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra charmed audiences with his honesty. After winning ₹1 lakh on the show, Salman Khan asked him what that amount meant back when he first came to Mumbai to become an actor. Dharmendra instantly responded, “Uss time lakh rupaye… my god.”

Salman then asked about his first film salary. Dharmendra recalled with a nostalgic smile, “₹3,500–7,000 aisa tha kuch… par usse pehle ek aur film mili thi, Arjun Hingorani ki… They gave just ₹51 as a signing amount.”

He went on to share how he spent that ₹51 — by treating his friends to drinks. But, in true Dharmendra style, he added a humorous twist: “When we had our first peg, I used a handkerchief to hold the glass so that it wouldn't get my fingerprints… By the third peg, I left the handkerchief.”

A Star Who Rose From Struggle to Stardom

Dharmendra made his big-screen debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), directed by Arjun Hingorani. Though the film kickstarted his career, it was in the mid-60s that he truly emerged as a rising star with titles like Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. His breakthrough came with Phool Aur Patthar, which cemented his status as a leading man.

From romantic dramas to comedy classics and intense action films, Dharmendra’s versatility made him one of the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema. His towering hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Chupke Chupke, and Dharam Veer defined the golden era of Bollywood.

Over a career spanning more than 65 years and 300 films, Dharmendra earned the rare distinction of delivering 75 successful films, including six blockbusters and seven superhits. Even in his later years, he continued to shine in films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and worked alongside his sons in the Yamla Pagla Deewana series.

A Final Goodbye to the Legend

Dharmendra had been hospitalised earlier this month at Breach Candy Hospital due to health complications, which led to widespread speculation until family members clarified he was recovering at home. However, on Monday morning, the actor passed away peacefully at his Juhu residence.

His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium, where family members and colleagues — including Amitabh Bachchan and several industry personalities — arrived to bid him farewell.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeita Deol.

Tributes have poured in from all corners, with stars like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and others honouring his legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep condolences, remembering Dharmendra for his iconic contribution to cinema and his heartfelt warmth.