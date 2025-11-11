Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Bollywood’s OG He-Man Leaves Behind An Unforgettable Legacy

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, known as Hindi cinema’s ‘He-Man’, has passed away at 89 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, often hailed as the original He-Man of Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. The legendary actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, breathed his last on Tuesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days.

According to sources close to the development, Dharmendra had been under ventilator support after his health deteriorated overnight. Despite doctors’ best efforts, the actor could not recover. His family, including wife Hema Malini and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were by his side during his final moments.

A source close to the family told Hindustan Times that the veteran actor had been battling age-related complications for some time and was under close observation. The hospital and the family are yet to issue an official statement.

A Life Dedicated to Cinema

With a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra was one of Hindi cinema’s most charismatic and beloved stars. Making his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, he went on to deliver countless classics such as Bandini, Sholay, Anupama, Chupke Chupke, Dream Girl, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Known for his effortless charm, striking looks, and powerful screen presence, Dharmendra redefined masculinity in Indian cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. His pairing with actresses like Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, and Sharmila Tagore remains iconic to this day.

Fondly Known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Fans adored Dharmendra for his blend of action and romance. Whether it was the sensitive poet in Satyakam or the rugged Veeru in Sholay, he played every role with conviction and warmth.

Beyond acting, he was known for his humility and down-to-earth nature, earning immense respect both within the film fraternity and among audiences.

His Final Years and Legacy

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming release, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, was slated to hit theatres on December 25.

In April this year, Dharmendra had undergone eye graft surgery, and sources said he had been visiting Breach Candy Hospital regularly for health checkups.

As news of his demise spreads, tributes are pouring in from across the film industry, with fans mourning the loss of a true legend who embodied the golden age of Hindi cinema.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
Hema Malini Dharmendra Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Sholay Actor
