Dhanashree Verma & Yuzvendra Chahal May Reunite On Reality Show The 50 After Divorce

Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen sharing screen space once again, months after officially ending their marriage. According to a report by Siasat, the former couple has been approached for the upcoming reality series The 50, sparking widespread curiosity among fans. While neither Dhanashree nor Chahal has confirmed their participation, industry buzz suggests that discussions are currently underway with the makers.

A Possible First Reunion After Divorce

If the reports hold true, The 50 could mark the first professional reunion between Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal since their divorce was finalised in February 2025. The news has generated considerable interest, given the personal history the two share and the emotionally charged nature of their separation.

As of now, there is no clarity on whether one or both will sign on for the show. However, the mere possibility of the former partners appearing together has already made The 50 one of the most talked-about upcoming reality projects.

What Is The 50?

The 50 is set to stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV, placing it in the same entertainment space as popular reality formats like Bigg Boss. However, the show promises a fresh and unconventional approach.

The concept revolves around 50 contestants living together in a lavish mahal-like setting with no fixed rules, encouraging unpredictability and strategic chaos. According to reports, the contestant pool is expected to include celebrities, social media influencers, and even former Bigg Boss participants.

The show is the Indian adaptation of the French reality series Les Cinquante. The format has also seen international success, inspiring the American version Los 50, which premiered on Telemundo in 2023. The premiere date for the Indian edition has not yet been announced.

A Look Back at Their Divorce

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal married in 2020 but parted ways five years later. Following the divorce, Dhanashree spoke candidly about her relationship on the reality show Rise and Fall, where she reflected on the emotional journey leading up to their separation.

In one episode, she shared, “Even though I saw him changing, I put my trust in him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances to the people around me. But eventually, I got done with it. I tried to do everything I could from my side and give my hundred per cent. I’ll always be concerned for him; that much I can guarantee."

Her comments offered rare insight into the challenges they faced as a couple, making the possibility of their reunion on a reality show all the more intriguing.

Will They Say Yes?

Whether Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal choose to participate in The 50 remains to be seen. For now, fans will have to wait for official confirmation, but the speculation alone has already placed the show firmly in the spotlight.