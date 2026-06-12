Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhamaal 4 Trailer Out: Fans Compare Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh Film With ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Dhamaal 4 Trailer Out: Fans Compare Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh Film With ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Dhamaal 4 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, other actors return to the fourth instalment of Dhamaal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhamaal 4 trailer released, featuring returning and new actors.
  • Trailer showcases comedy, treasure hunt, horror, and Bhojpuri elements.
  • Indra Kumar directs; Ajay Devgn produces; movie releases July 10.
  • Audience reactions strong, praising comedy and evoking childhood nostalgia.

The fourth instalment of the hit franchise Dhamaal has been in the news for the past few days. Now, the wait for the film’s trailer is finally over. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi are once again coming to create chaos in theatres. They will be seen in Dhamaal 4, and the film’s trailer has also been released, which is trending on social media.

Dhamaal 4 Trailer OUT!

Talking about the trailer of Dhamaal 4, it is once again comedy overloaded, featuring a strong storyline. Along with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, other actors are also seen searching for treasure and adding a strong comedic touch.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On 'Welcome To The Jungle' Salary Rumours; Shares Retirement Plan

An interesting aspect of Dhamaal 4 is that some new actors have joined this hit franchise. The list includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar. Ravi Kishan and Ajay Devgn will once again be seen sharing screen space after Singham 3. It will be interesting to see Ravi in a different avatar.

Bhojpuri song In Dhamaal 4

Another interesting aspect of Dhamaal 4 is that it also adds a horror flavour along with comedy. The film also features a Bhojpuri touch. The Bhojpuri song “Phulouri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani”, sung by Neelkamal Singh, adds energy to the comedy in the film.

ALSO READ| Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani On Salman Khan’s Plea; Next Hearing On June 19

Audience Reactions To Dhamaal 4

Talking about audience reactions to the trailer of Dhamaal 4, people are giving strong responses. The comedy-packed trailer has even led to comparisons with Welcome To The Jungle. Some users have said it is better than Akshay Kumar’s film, while others said it brought back childhood memories and mentioned, “This is our childhood. The pair of Aadi and Manav.” Overall, the trailer is receiving a lot of reactions.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is set to release in theatres on July 10.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhamaal 4 be released?

Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10. The trailer for the film has already been released and is trending online.

Who are the main actors in Dhamaal 4?

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi return for Dhamaal 4. New additions to the cast include Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Ravi Kishan.

What kind of film is Dhamaal 4, and what are its key themes?

Dhamaal 4 is primarily a comedy, featuring a treasure hunt. It also incorporates a horror flavour and includes a Bhojpuri song titled 'Phulouri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani.'

Who directed and produced the film Dhamaal 4?

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Arshad Warsi Riteish Deshmukh Jaaved Jaaferi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Dhamaal 4 Trailer Out: Fans Compare Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh Film With ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Dhamaal 4 Trailer Out: Fans Compare Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh Film With ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Celebrities
Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Review | This Film Doesn’t Just Disappoint Horror Fans - It Disappoints Horror Itself
Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Review | This Film Doesn’t Just Disappoint Horror Fans - It Disappoints Horror Itself
Celebrities
FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before
FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Reveals She’ll Perform An Old Song Never Sung Before
Celebrities
Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani On Salman Khan’s Plea; Next Hearing On June 19
Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer On Salman Khan’s Plea; Next Hearing On June 19
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget