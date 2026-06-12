Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 trailer released, featuring returning and new actors.

Trailer showcases comedy, treasure hunt, horror, and Bhojpuri elements.

Indra Kumar directs; Ajay Devgn produces; movie releases July 10.

Audience reactions strong, praising comedy and evoking childhood nostalgia.

The fourth instalment of the hit franchise Dhamaal has been in the news for the past few days. Now, the wait for the film’s trailer is finally over. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi are once again coming to create chaos in theatres. They will be seen in Dhamaal 4, and the film’s trailer has also been released, which is trending on social media.

Dhamaal 4 Trailer OUT!

Talking about the trailer of Dhamaal 4, it is once again comedy overloaded, featuring a strong storyline. Along with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, other actors are also seen searching for treasure and adding a strong comedic touch.

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An interesting aspect of Dhamaal 4 is that some new actors have joined this hit franchise. The list includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar. Ravi Kishan and Ajay Devgn will once again be seen sharing screen space after Singham 3. It will be interesting to see Ravi in a different avatar.

Bhojpuri song In Dhamaal 4

Another interesting aspect of Dhamaal 4 is that it also adds a horror flavour along with comedy. The film also features a Bhojpuri touch. The Bhojpuri song “Phulouri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani”, sung by Neelkamal Singh, adds energy to the comedy in the film.

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Audience Reactions To Dhamaal 4

Talking about audience reactions to the trailer of Dhamaal 4, people are giving strong responses. The comedy-packed trailer has even led to comparisons with Welcome To The Jungle. Some users have said it is better than Akshay Kumar’s film, while others said it brought back childhood memories and mentioned, “This is our childhood. The pair of Aadi and Manav.” Overall, the trailer is receiving a lot of reactions.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is set to release in theatres on July 10.