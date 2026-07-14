Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 opened strong despite largely negative critical reviews.

It achieved a ₹102 crore worldwide gross within four days.

Collections significantly dipped following its blockbuster opening weekend.

Film targets year's sixth highest-grossing status soon.

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 hit theatres on July 10 and has enjoyed a strong run at the Indian box office despite receiving largely negative reviews on its opening day. Many viewers criticised the film, calling it “cringe” and claiming that even YouTubers and Instagram creators could produce more engaging content. Nevertheless, the comedy has performed well commercially and has emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. However, after a blockbuster opening weekend, the film witnessed a noticeable dip in collections on its first Monday.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 0.05 crore so far, according to early estimates. The film recorded this collection from 575 shows with an overall 9 per cent occupancy.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4

The fourth instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise opened with Rs 14 crore on Day 1. It registered impressive growth on Day 2 by collecting Rs 22.50 crore, followed by another jump on Sunday, when it earned Rs 28.50 crore, marking a 26.7 per cent increase over Saturday, according to Sacnilk.

On its first Monday, the film collected Rs 8.35 crore, with 10,598 shows recording an overall 19 per cent occupancy.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Collection

With this, the Indra Kumar directorial has taken its four-day worldwide gross collection to Rs 102.35 crore. Out of this, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 73.35 crore.

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After crossing the Rs 70 crore mark in India within four days, Dhamaal 4 is now on track to become the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. The film is currently just a few crores away from overtaking O'Romeo, which has earned Rs 83.35 crore. Given its current pace, Dhamaal 4 is expected to achieve the milestone within the next couple of days.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the blockbuster comedy franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar in key roles.

The makers have also teased Dhamaal 5 through a post-credit scene, hinting that work on the next instalment of the comedy franchise is already underway.





