Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer criticizes reality show cast members' comments.

Show's wife defends husband's infidelity with women, sparking backlash.

Another scene shows wife massaging husband's feet daily ritual.

Series faces criticism for normalising infidelity and regressive gender roles.

The controversy surrounding Desi Bling continues to intensify online, with filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer now joining the growing criticism against cast members Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal. The Netflix reality series, known for showcasing the lavish lives of wealthy Indian expats, has been dominating social media conversations ever since several clips from the show went viral.

ALSO READ: Desi Bling’s Viral ‘Pati Seva’ Scene Triggers Backlash Over Misogyny And Toxic Relationship Dynamics

Lakshmi R Iyer Criticises Viral Comments From Desi Bling

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The outrage erupted after a scene from the show featured Tabinda speaking openly about her husband’s partying habits. During the episode, she said, “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay, but if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”

The statement quickly spread online, with many viewers accusing the show of normalising infidelity. Several social media users questioned why such behaviour was being presented casually on mainstream entertainment platforms.

Reacting strongly to the clip, Lakshmi shared her thoughts on social media and wrote, “Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she’s okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn’t repeated. Stop normalising this bullsh*t. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being ‘modern’ or ‘cool’. Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise.”

Social Media Reactions Continue To Pour In

The debate did not stop there. Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also reacted to Lakshmi’s post and commented, “Yeah… apparently the man will fall in love if he meets the same woman.”

As clips from the show kept circulating, conversations around loyalty, relationship standards and gender dynamics in reality television gained further momentum.

Satish And Tabinda’s Remarks Spark Wider Criticism

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Throughout the series, Satish openly speaks about enjoying attention and admiration. In one segment, he says, “Paisa khuda to nahi, par khuda se kam bhi nahi,” before adding that he enjoys dressing well because “Acha lagta hai na ladkiya dekhti hain.”

Later, Tabinda is seen defending her husband’s interactions with women while speaking to friends. She explains, “Satish ko bahaut acha lagta hai ladkiyon ke saath time bitana. I was jealous, but I trust him.”

Her explanation that she only sees a problem if the same woman appears repeatedly became one of the most discussed moments from the show online.

Foot Massage Comment Also Draws Backlash

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Another moment from the series that sparked criticism involved Tabinda discussing a daily ritual with her husband. In one episode, she revealed, “Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband’s feet every morning, toh bahaut Lakshmi aati hai.”

The comment visibly surprised actress Tejasswi Prakash, who later remarked, “Keep at it, Binda ji, per dabate rahiye, I am not doing that.”

The scene triggered another wave of online criticism, with viewers debating whether such statements promoted regressive ideas about marriage and gender roles.