HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi High Court Protects NTR Junior’s Personality Rights, Bans Unauthorized Use Of Name & Images

Delhi High Court Protects NTR Junior’s Personality Rights, Bans Unauthorized Use Of Name & Images

The Delhi High Court grants interim relief to actor NTR Junior, restraining websites from misusing his name, image, and likeness using AI or deepfake technology for commercial gain.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 09:01 PM (IST)

The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior, popularly known as NTR Junior, by restraining several websites and online platforms from illegally using his name or images for commercial gain without his consent.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who was hearing a plea filed by the actor, restrained till the next date of hearing, several defendants (17 entities, including John Doe persons and websites) from using NTR's personality traits through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

In an order on December 22, the court said, "Plaintiff's (NTR Junior) personality traits and/or parts thereof, including name, likeness, and image are protectable elements of the plaintiff's personality rights." "The plaintiff is entitled to seek injunction against the use of his personality rights by third parties for selling merchandise for their commercial gains, without his authorisation." The court noted that the actor is a well-known face in India and has gained immense goodwill and reputation, and achieved celebrity status in India.

It said that if not protected, the continuing availability of the infringing merchandise would cause irreparable injury to the actor.

The court restrained the defendants, including John Doe persons, from violating the actor's personality rights, besides directing that URLs of the offensive material, infringing posts, videos and allied contents should be taken down by the websites.

It listed the matter for further hearing on May 19, 2026.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The court granted them interim relief. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 09:01 PM (IST)
