India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi High Court Fines Makers Of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Rs 50,000 Over 'Shoorveer' Song

Delhi High Court Fines Makers Of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Rs 50,000 Over 'Shoorveer' Song

The Delhi High Court has fined the makers of 'Mirzapur: The Film' Rs 50,000 over the use of 'Shoorveer', a song dedicated to Maharana Pratap, in the film's climax.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Makers removed song; fine deposited in Army Welfare Fund.

The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the makers of 'Mirzapur: The Film' over the controversy surrounding the use of the song 'Shoorveer' in the film's climax. The court has directed the producers to deposit the amount in the Army Welfare Fund. The controversy erupted after the song, originally created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, was used during a sequence featuring gangsters in the film. The petition objected to the song's placement, arguing that its use alongside scenes of criminal violence could hurt public sentiments and undermine the legacy of the historical warrior.

Why Did The 'Mirzapur: The Film' Makers Face A Fine?

During the proceedings, the filmmakers informed the court that they had removed 'Shoorveer' from the film on September 17. The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with the amount directed to be deposited in the Army Welfare Fund. The petition raised concerns over the use of a song associated with Maharana Pratap in a sequence depicting gangsters. It argued that the track was intended to honour the warrior's valour and should not be used in a context that could be interpreted as glorifying criminal characters.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed

What Is The 'Shoorveer' Song Controversy?

The song 'Shoorveer' is by Rapperiya Baalam and was created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap. The track celebrates the warrior's courage and legacy, which became the centre of the dispute after it featured in the climax of 'Mirzapur: The Film'. Rapperiya Baalam had expressed disappointment over the song's use in the film. He reportedly said that the makers had not obtained his permission before using the track and objected to its association with a gangster sequence. In an interview with NDTV, the singer said the song was created for warriors and not gangsters. He also maintained that the issue was not limited to him, describing it as a matter of concern for those who revere Maharana Pratap.

What Did The Delhi High Court Say About The Song?

The Delhi High Court had earlier raised objections to the use of the song in the film's violent climax. During the hearing, the court questioned whether the sequence was appropriate, observing that the situation appeared to glorify violence. The matter reached the court through a petition seeking the removal of the song from the climax or its replacement with another background score. The controversy centred on whether a composition celebrating a revered historical figure should be used alongside scenes involving fictional gangsters. The filmmakers subsequently removed the song from the film on September 17.

ALSO READ |  ‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her

'Mirzapur: The Film' Cast And Box Office Collection

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, 'Mirzapur: The Film' was released in theatres on September 4. The film features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, among others. According to Sacnilk figures cited in the original report, the film collected Rs 339.58 crore worldwide, including Rs 230.34 crore in net domestic collections and Rs 65.50 crore from overseas markets. The film is based on the popular crime series 'Mirzapur', which premiered in 2018. The series has released three seasons so far, with the third season arrived in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the filmmakers take regarding the song?

The filmmakers informed the court that they had removed the song 'Shoorveer' from the film on September 17. The court subsequently imposed the fine, directing the amount to be deposited in the Army Welfare Fund.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 Oct 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Mirzapur The Film Shoorveer Song Rapperiya Baalam
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed
Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed
Celebrities
‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her
‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta Released From Jail After Gauhati HC Grants Bail
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta Released From Jail After Gauhati HC Grants Bail
Celebrities
Sidharth Malhotra Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Photo In Medical Boot
Sidharth Malhotra Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Photo In Medical Boot
Advertisement

Videos

Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Construction Disaster: Structure Collapses at Raigad Site, 8 Workers Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget