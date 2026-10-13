Delhi High Court Fines Makers Of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Rs 50,000 Over 'Shoorveer' Song

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers removed song; fine deposited in Army Welfare Fund.

The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the makers of 'Mirzapur: The Film' over the controversy surrounding the use of the song 'Shoorveer' in the film's climax. The court has directed the producers to deposit the amount in the Army Welfare Fund. The controversy erupted after the song, originally created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, was used during a sequence featuring gangsters in the film. The petition objected to the song's placement, arguing that its use alongside scenes of criminal violence could hurt public sentiments and undermine the legacy of the historical warrior.

Why Did The 'Mirzapur: The Film' Makers Face A Fine?

During the proceedings, the filmmakers informed the court that they had removed 'Shoorveer' from the film on September 17. The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with the amount directed to be deposited in the Army Welfare Fund. The petition raised concerns over the use of a song associated with Maharana Pratap in a sequence depicting gangsters. It argued that the track was intended to honour the warrior's valour and should not be used in a context that could be interpreted as glorifying criminal characters.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed

What Is The 'Shoorveer' Song Controversy?

The song 'Shoorveer' is by Rapperiya Baalam and was created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap. The track celebrates the warrior's courage and legacy, which became the centre of the dispute after it featured in the climax of 'Mirzapur: The Film'. Rapperiya Baalam had expressed disappointment over the song's use in the film. He reportedly said that the makers had not obtained his permission before using the track and objected to its association with a gangster sequence. In an interview with NDTV, the singer said the song was created for warriors and not gangsters. He also maintained that the issue was not limited to him, describing it as a matter of concern for those who revere Maharana Pratap.

What Did The Delhi High Court Say About The Song?

The Delhi High Court had earlier raised objections to the use of the song in the film's violent climax. During the hearing, the court questioned whether the sequence was appropriate, observing that the situation appeared to glorify violence. The matter reached the court through a petition seeking the removal of the song from the climax or its replacement with another background score. The controversy centred on whether a composition celebrating a revered historical figure should be used alongside scenes involving fictional gangsters. The filmmakers subsequently removed the song from the film on September 17.

ALSO READ | ‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her

'Mirzapur: The Film' Cast And Box Office Collection

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, 'Mirzapur: The Film' was released in theatres on September 4. The film features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, among others. According to Sacnilk figures cited in the original report, the film collected Rs 339.58 crore worldwide, including Rs 230.34 crore in net domestic collections and Rs 65.50 crore from overseas markets. The film is based on the popular crime series 'Mirzapur', which premiered in 2018. The series has released three seasons so far, with the third season arrived in 2024.